Fox to join Wembanyama in San Antonio as part of 3-team trade, AP sources say

Victor Wembanyama has a new point guard: De'Aaron Fox is on his way out of Sacramento and headed to San Antonio.

Fox is one of the centrepieces of an NBA trade agreed to by three teams, one that sends Zach LaVine from Chicago to Sacramento, Zach Collins from San Antonio to Chicago and Kevin Huerter from the Kings to the Bulls, two people with knowledge of the discussions said Sunday night.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not gone through the league approval process.

Also in the trade, according to the people who spoke to AP: Jordan McLaughlin goes from Sacramento to the Spurs, Sidy Cissoko goes from the Spurs to the Kings and Tre Jones leaves the Spurs for Chicago. There is also a slew of draft capital in the agreement, with Sacramento set to get at least three first-round picks, one of the people said.

Fox is averaging 25 points, 6.1 assists and five rebounds per game this season for the Kings. He's been an All-Star and an All-NBA player, and now in his eighth season gets to team up with perhaps the league's brightest young star in Wembanyama.

