DeSean Jackson, cut by the Rams, agrees to sign with Raiders

DeSean Jackson's NFL career will continue with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jackson will be on his fifth team after agreeing to a deal with the Raiders, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

The Raiders needed a deep threat receiver after cutting Henry Ruggs III following his arrest for DUI resulting in death. Jackson was a free agent after his relationship with the Rams went sour.

Jackson's signing would have been approved by the late Al Davis. Davis liked deep speed at receiver and there aren't many receivers through NFL history who have been better big-play threats than Jackson. Jackson has 57 career touchdowns with a 17.5-yard average per reception. Jackson's relationship with the Rams deteriorated because he was unhappy with his role. He had been playing behind Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson. The Rams cut Jackson after they weren't able to trade him.

The Raiders struggled on Sunday in a 23-16 loss to the New York Giants. While the Ruggs story is much bigger than football, the Raiders still have to keep going with their season and losing Ruggs' big-play ability obviously didn't help their offense on Sunday.

Perhaps Jackson can give the offense a spark. He shouldn't have any problem finding some playing time.