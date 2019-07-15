DeMarcus Lawrence calls for Cowboys fans to boycott 'Madden' over his low rating

Dallas Cowboys fans who love the “Madden” video game franchise might feel conflicted about picking up this year’s version of the game. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is so mad about his “Madden NFL 20” rating that he’s called for fans to boycott the game.

Lawrence, who is an 89 in the game, says he feels disrespected by that rating.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

HOLD UP @EAMaddenNFL you not just going to disrespeck me like that with an 89 and get away with it....PUT. SOME. RESPECK. ON. https://t.co/ndDkGvo7gx.



UNTIL THEN COWBOYS NATION IS ON MADDEN STRIKE! RT @dallascowboys Nation show em we ain’t playin bih. pic.twitter.com/okVXyooI3l — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) July 15, 2019

Lawrence then shared a tweet that compared his stats to J.J. Watt’s numbers. Watt is rated a 97 in “Madden NFL 20.” Lawrence even tagged the “Madden” Twitter account to let them know he was upset.

Don’t hurt em with the truth @RayLozaTX ! 🤫 #Facts



Your thought @EAMaddenNFL ? This a historic rating? Or we ranking on production? https://t.co/JZWP9OSAi1 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) July 15, 2019

Story continues

He’s not the only angry NFL player out there. Plenty of other players have expressed frustration about their rating.

Only one other player mentioned avoiding the game this year, though. That would be Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who said he “will not be playing” this year’s version of the game.

Allen is also ranked 89. He took issue with pretty much every part of that rating.

safe to say Keenan isn't happy with his Madden rating 😂 pic.twitter.com/vZwn4ZNeZl — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 15, 2019

Generally, the “Madden” ratings have been met by disdain from most players. But there are some who seem just fine with their rating. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey had nothing but good things to say about being the top cornerback in the game.

It was New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady who had the best reaction, though. He wasn’t mad about his ranking, but he did want to clear up some confusion over his low speed stat.

It was not only a humorous video from Brady, but he was able to address his low speed rating without telling fans to boycott the game.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: