DDH1 Limited's (ASX:DDH) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

DDH1 (ASX:DDH) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study DDH1's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DDH1 is:

13% = AU$45m ÷ AU$345m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

DDH1's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, DDH1 seems to have a decent ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 16%, we aren't very excited. However, we are pleased to see the impressive 24% net income growth reported by DDH1 over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other causes behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

We then performed a comparison between DDH1's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 29% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if DDH1 is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is DDH1 Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

DDH1 has a three-year median payout ratio of 43% (where it is retaining 57% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and DDH1 is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, DDH1 only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 45%. Still, forecasts suggest that DDH1's future ROE will rise to 16% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with DDH1's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

