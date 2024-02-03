DDG Recalls How He 'Invited' Himself to First Date with Halle Bailey (Exclusive)

"I think everybody deserves to be in love and be happy," Bailey told PEOPLE at the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective on Thursday

DDG has no shame about how he and Halle Bailey's romance first started!

While speaking with PEOPLE at the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective on Thursday, the rapper, 26, said he "invited" himself to go to the movies with her after dinner one night.

"We went to this Ethiopian restaurant, and then I thought that was the end of the date, and then she was like, 'I'm finna go see a movie.' I was like, 'With who?' She was like, 'by myself,' and then I invited myself. And now we here with a baby," DDG shared with PEOPLE.

As for what movie the two ended up watching, Bailey, 23, revealed that they watched Dune and said being in love is "such a great feeling."

"I think everybody deserves to be in love and be happy," she added. The singer announced the birth of their first child in January.

"Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️," Bailey wrote on Instagram next to a photo of her holding the newborn's hand. Of naming him Halo, Bailey previously told PEOPLE that his name was DDG's idea.

"He's the one who came up with his name. We just agreed, and we loved it. I love the name Halo," she told PEOPLE. DDG also inspired the music behind her upcoming debut solo album.

"This has been a really beautiful transformative time for me. I have all this new material to write about. It's like, What the heck did I just experience and go through? A whirlwind of amazingness," she said in a Cosmopolitan cover story in September 2023.

"You never know what you're capable of until you're put through it. I was very creatively inspired, and then from there, I fell in love. And so I really just played with those themes in my music," Bailey added.

At this year's Grammy Awards, Bailey is nominated in the R&B song category for her solo track "Angel."

Of the nomination, she wrote on Instagram, "oh my goodness you guys i feel like i'm in a dream 💭😭i just got off a plane and found out this news, God is so so good i am so grateful and in disbelief 😭❤️✨gonna go cry all day."



