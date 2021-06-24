DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Darwin T20 2021 match, June 24, 01:30 PM IST

DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Darwin T20 2021 between Darwin Cricket Club and Waratah Cricket Club:In the eighth match of the Darwin T20 2021, Darwin Cricket Club will square off against Waratah Cricket Club. The thriller is scheduled to be played on June 24, Thursday, at 01:30 PM IST at the Gardens Oval in Benalla.

Darwin Cricket Club are experiencing a decent ride in the T20 Championship thus far. They have featured in three league games, winning two and losing one. Darwin are currently ruling the points table. The franchise will be heading into the match against Waratah Cricket Club on the back of a 10-wicket win over Tracy Village CC.

Waratah Cricket Club have also experienced a similar ride at the Darwin CC in the competition. They are placed at the second position on the points table with one loss and two victories. Their last match saw them hammering Palmerston Cricket Club by 41 runs.

Ahead of the match between Darwin Cricket Club and Waratah Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

DDC vs WCC Telecast

The Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

DDC vs WCC Live Streaming

The match between DDC vs WCC is available to be streamed live on the MyCricket Facebook page.

DDC vs WCC Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 24 at the Gardens Oval in Benalla. The game will start at 01:30 PM IST.

DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Beau Webster

Vice-Captain:Dylan Hunter

Suggested Playing XI for DDC vs WCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Isaac Conway

Batsmen: Harry Chamberlain, Jacob Dickman, Ashley Chandrasinghe

All-rounders: Beau Webster, Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Matthew Sipala

Bowlers: Madura Weerasinghe, Luke Zanchetta, Tom Menzies

DDC vs WCC Probable XIs:

Darwin Cricket Club: Harry Chamberlain, Beau Webster, Adam Costello (wk), Jacob Dickman (c), Mitchell Fuss, Dylan Slater, Anthony Adlam, Tom Menzies, Kris Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Alex Vincent

Waratah Cricket Club: Dylan Hunter, Isaac Conway (c), Austin Umpherston, Matthew Sipala, Cooper Zobel (wk), Ashley Chandrasinghe, Yash Pednekar, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Isaiah Jassal

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here