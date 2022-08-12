DCU fair launch brings unique utilities, trade to earn and a blockchain with full ecosystem to the defi space

·3 min read
NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized United (DCU), a project that started two months ago and has launched a unique swap, will be having a Pink sale Fair launch on the 12th of August 2022. The project will offer a variety of utilities, some of which unique in the crypto world.  DCU team consist of quite a significant number of members who already have created other projects. The aim of Decentralized United is to create an ecosystem of utilities, which would act as a one stop shop for people using it. With that strategy in mind DCU will have several utilities live at launch. DCU Smart Swap and Anon Bridge are already live. Chainlink Lotto, Play2Earn games and Weekly Giveaways will be launched simultaneously with the launch of the token.  Root Layer Yielding, another unique utility, will be developed in the future.

DCU Smart Swap is first of its kind Trade2Earn swap. The way the swap works, is that it gives a percentage of the transaction back to the user. What that means is that when people swap their tokens on the platform, they receive a cash back in the form of crypto tokens from one of the listed partners of DCU. This cash back is based on the dollar value of the transaction and varies between 2 and 5 percent. So, if a user swaps $100 worth of tokens they will receive between $2 and $5 worth of tokens back. Another peculiar feature of the swap is that it uses a build in multi-chain liquidity aggregator to find the best price for the tokens the user is swapping.


 

Another utility worth mentioning is the Anonymous Bridge. This use case allows users to transfer crypto between wallet untraceably. Along with the Smart Swap, the Bridge is already live and can be used.

DCU will have a Chainlink draw in which people can participate weekly. It will use tickets that users can buy from a Dapp on DCU website. The draw will be conducted every Friday and it will be fully automated by Chainlink servers. This will ensure that the draw is fair and secure.

Play2Earn games such as Coin Flip, Horse race, Dice call, BlackJack can be played by users on DCU website. These games will be played using $DCU tokens and offer a potential instants 2 time increase on the invested amount.

Finally, an interesting concept for a utility Root Layer Yield (RLY) will offer a new way of diversifying assets, as the project implies.  RLY will resemble the roots of a very big tree, with a vast number of knots, classified as layers and strings. People will have the opportunity to buy these knots and each knot will benefit from the ones below. An intriguing concept to say the least. Decentralized United will be releasing more information regarding Root Layer Yield soon, as it is a unique concept and presumably never done before.

In conclusion DCU is offering some interesting use cases for its native token $DCU. With the fair launch coming soon, the intriguing utilities that are being planned and released, the big team behind the project, Decentralized United is forming to be an interesting and worth checking out project. 

Links:

Website: http://Dcu.finance

Telegram: https://t.me/DecentralizedUnited

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dcusmartswap

Instagram: https://instagram.com/decentralized_united

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/391197236447689/?ref=share


CONTACT: Sam Riley Decentralized United admin at dcu.finance


