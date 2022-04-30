DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman Both Canceled at The CW After Multiple Seasons

Nicholas Rice
·2 min read
Batwoman -- &#x00201c;Fair Skin Blue Eyes&#x00201d; -- Image Number: BWN204a_0496r2_open -- Pictured: Javicia Leslie as Batwoman -- Photo: Justina Mintz/The CW -- &#xa9; 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.; DC&#39;s Legends of Tomorrow -- Image LGD01_HM_HG_v01_r01 -- Pictured (L-R): Falk Hentschel as Carter Hall/Hawkman and Ciara Renee as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl -- Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW -- &#xa9; 2015 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Batwoman -- “Fair Skin Blue Eyes” -- Image Number: BWN204a_0496r2_open -- Pictured: Javicia Leslie as Batwoman -- Photo: Justina Mintz/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.; DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- Image LGD01_HM_HG_v01_r01 -- Pictured (L-R): Falk Hentschel as Carter Hall/Hawkman and Ciara Renee as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl -- Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW -- © 2015 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Justina Mintz/The CW; Michael Courtney/The CW

Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman are saying goodbye to The CW.

Both superhero series have been canceled and will not return for new seasons, according to showrunners for each project.

"Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no Season 8 of Legends of Tomorrow," series co-showrunner Keto Shimizu wrote in a tweet on Friday. "We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could."

"Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you'll always have a place on the Waverider," she added in another tweet alongside a red heart emoji.

RELATED: TV Shows Cancelled in 2022, Including The Big Leap and The Baby-Sitters Club

In a message of her own, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries wrote, "Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing [a fourth season]. I am bummed, but full of gratitude."

She continued: "What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you."

DC&#39;s Legends of Tomorrow -- &quot;Star City 2046&quot; -- Image LGN106b_0439b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/ White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Ciara Renee as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Joseph David-Jones as Connor Hawke / Green Arrow, Arthur Darvill as Rip Hunter, and Franz Drameh as Jefferson &quot;Jax&quot; Jackson -- Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW -- &#xa9; 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Star City 2046" -- Image LGN106b_0439b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/ White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Ciara Renee as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Joseph David-Jones as Connor Hawke / Green Arrow, Arthur Darvill as Rip Hunter, and Franz Drameh as Jefferson "Jax" Jackson -- Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW -- © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Diyah Pera/The CW

The CW previously awarded early renewals to seven series last month, including All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, and Walker, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The CW has yet to decide on the fate of other series on the network, the outlet added, including, Charmed, Dynasty, In the Dark, Legacies, Roswell, New Mexico, Stargirl, and first-year shows All American: Homecoming, The 4400, Naomi, and Tom Swift.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Batwoman -- &#x00201c;Bat Girl Magic!&#x00201d; -- Image Number: BWN203b_0001r -- Pictured (L - R): Javicia Leslie as Batwoman and Alex Morf as Victor Zsasz -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- &#xa9; 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights
Batwoman -- “Bat Girl Magic!” -- Image Number: BWN203b_0001r -- Pictured (L - R): Javicia Leslie as Batwoman and Alex Morf as Victor Zsasz -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights

Katie Yu/The CW

Legends premiered in January 2016 while Batwoman first began airing in October 2019. Legends previously wrapped up its seventh season on March 22 after Batwoman concluded its third on March 2.

RELATED: Batwoman Unveils First Photos of Javicia Leslie in Redesigned Batsuit

Javicia Leslie, who took over the lead role on Batwoman from Ruby Rose — who exited the series after its first season — reacted to the news of her series cancelation with a candid Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Javicia Leslie 🌙 (@javicia)

"I was taught that words have power and we speak our life into existence. Well, I spoke this role into my life, and what an honor it has been to watch it play out exactly how it was meant to 🙏🏾 Family, this Bat Team is ours.. HERstory was made and it can never be taken," Leslie, 34, wrote.

"To the fans… WOW… I tear up thinking about all of your messages, tweets, DMs, and letters!!" she added, in part. "You all reminded me why what we do is soooo important."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Khloé Kardashian and Dwayne Johnson Joke About Their Wax Figures' Butt Sizes: 'Give Me Some Glutes'

    Dwayne Johnson's new wax figure in Las Vegas is positioned next to Khloé Kardashian's — and the actor couldn't help but jokingly compare the size of their wax behinds

  • Selling Sunset cast share their favourite looks from season 5

    Real estate agents are known for their love of luxury labels and sky-high heels

  • Toronto’s latest murder victim was shot while behind the wheel of his SUV

    Crime Specialist Catherine McDonald spoke to residents who heard more than a dozen gunshots fired in rapid succession, followed by two more.

  • Khloé Kardashian and The Rock Had a Very Strange Exchange on Instagram

    It's the friendship we never saw coming but Khloé Kardashian and The Rock just had a very bizarre exchange on Instagram over a waxwork figure of her.

  • 'Brazen' Home Intruder Stands Over Sleeping Victims in Security Footage

    Newly released surveillance video shows a home intruder watching his victims sleep in San Bernardino, California, during a robbery attempt in February.Wyze home surveillance footage shared by the San Bernardino Police Department shows the male suspect standing feet away from a couple as they slept early on the morning of February 22.The “brazen” suspect was later identified and arrested, police said, though his identity was being withheld by the department “because he is suspected of committing additional crimes which are currently under investigation.”’According to local reports, police said the man broke into the home by removing a window air-conditioning unit and entering a room usually occupied by the couple’s three-year-old child, who requires 24/7 nursing assistance. The child, who was sick, was sleeping in the living room at the time of the intrusion, local media reported.The suspect left the apartment through the front door, but turned around and came back. When he tried to come back inside, the nurse woke up and confronted him at the door, ABC7 Los Angeles reported.The resident told local media, “That’s when the nurse noticed him and said, ‘What are you doing?’ And he said, ‘Lock your door, it’s not safe.’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, okay.’”When they watched the surveillance video in the morning, they realized the suspect had already been inside the apartment, local media reported. Credit: San Bernardino Police Department via Storyful

  • Hooters waitress reveals how much she earns in tips: ‘That’s it, I’m applying’

    ‘Maybe I’m working at the wrong restaurant’

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Golden Knights face uncertain future after big gamble goes bust

    While they rode the high of winning for four years, the Golden Knights' odds for future success are now far from a sure thing.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.