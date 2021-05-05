DCP Midstream Reports First Quarter Results

DCP Midstream LP
·17 min read

DENVER, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • For the three months ended March 31, 2021, DCP had net income attributable to partners of $53 million, net cash used in operating activities of $4 million, adjusted EBITDA of $275 million, and distributable cash flow of $175 million.

  • Generated $89 million of excess free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2021, after fully funding distributions and growth capital, representing a 5% sequential increase.

  • Achieved bank leverage of 4.1 times as of the end of the first quarter.

  • First quarter costs totaled $187 million, representing a 22% reduction compared to fourth quarter 2020, driven by continued cost discipline and timing of expenses.

  • Total capital expenditures of $14 million, including $10 million of sustaining capital, was reduced by 59% compared to fourth quarter 2020.

  • Winter Storm Uri created a one-time adverse financial impact of $60 million to first quarter adjusted EBITDA.

    • As a result of significant producer volume declines and record natural gas pricing, the storm created negative impacts on commercial settlements, which were partially offset by DCP's balanced portfolio and integrated value chain, including gas storage.

    • Despite the one-time first quarter negative impact, DCP delivered a solid first quarter outcome and is maintaining its 2021 financial guidance.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions, except per unit amounts)

Net income (loss) attributable to partners

$

53

$

(550

)

Net income (loss) per limited partner unit - basic and diluted

$

0.19

$

(2.71

)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$

(4

)

$

314

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

275

$

321

Distributable cash flow(1)

$

175

$

220

Excess free cash flow(1)

$

89

$

(32

)

(1) This press release includes the following financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP: adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, excess free cash flow, and adjusted segment EBITDA. Each such non-GAAP financial measure is defined below under “Non-GAAP Financial Information”, and each is reconciled to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in schedules at the end of this press release.

CEO'S PERSPECTIVE

"Our team safely mitigated the operational and financial impacts of Winter Storm Uri with our first quarter results demonstrating the strength and resiliency of our diversified and integrated business model," said Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and CEO. "With a strong base business, demand recovery in sight, and a constructive commodity price environment, we are well-positioned to build on our first quarter performance and meet our 2021 commitments to generate significant excess free cash flow and enhance our balance sheet."

COMMON UNIT DISTRIBUTIONS

On April 20, 2021, DCP announced a quarterly common unit distribution of $0.39 per limited partner unit. This distribution remains unchanged from the previous quarter.

DCP generated distributable cash flow of $175 million for three months ended March 31, 2021. Distributions declared were $81 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

Logistics and Marketing

Logistics and Marketing segment net income attributable to partners for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was $146 million and $236 million, respectively.

Adjusted segment EBITDA decreased to $155 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, from $208 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, reflecting lower earnings on gas and NGL marketing and Sand Hills, partially offset by favorable gas storage.

The following table represents volumes for the Logistics and Marketing segment:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

NGL Pipeline

% Owned

Net Pipeline Capacity (MBbls/d)

Average NGL Throughput (MBpd)

Average NGL Throughput (MBpd)

Average NGL Throughput (MBpd)

Sand Hills

67

%

333

228

257

322

Southern Hills

67

%

128

105

108

93

Front Range

33

%

87

56

57

60

Texas Express

10

%

37

19

21

20

Other

Various

310

170

167

182

Total

895

578

610

677

Gathering and Processing

Gathering and Processing segment net income (loss) attributable to partners for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was $27 million and $(645) million, respectively.

Adjusted segment EBITDA decreased to $156 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, from $168 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, reflecting lower wellhead volumes, partially offset by improved commodity pricing.

The following table represents volumes for the Gathering and Processing segment:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

System

Net Plant/Treater Capacity (MMcf/d)

Average Wellhead Volumes (MMcf/d)

Average Wellhead Volumes (MMcf/d)

Average Wellhead Volumes (MMcf/d)

North

1,580

1,520

1,510

1,603

Midcontinent

1,110

799

804

960

Permian

1,200

858

1,014

1,038

South

1,730

900

1,114

1,339

Total

5,620

4,077

4,442

4,940

CREDIT FACILITIES AND DEBT

DCP has two credit facilities with up to $1.75 billion of total capacity. Proceeds from these facilities can be used for working capital requirements and other general partnership purposes including growth and acquisitions.

  • DCP has a $1.4 billion senior unsecured revolving credit agreement, or the Credit Agreement, that matures on December 9, 2024. As of March 31, 2021, total unused borrowing capacity under the Credit Agreement was $1,332 million net of $58 million of outstanding borrowings and $10 million of letters of credit.

  • DCP has an accounts receivable securitization facility that provides up to $350 million of borrowing capacity that matures August 12, 2022. As of March 31, 2021, DCP had $350 million of outstanding borrowings under the accounts receivable securitization facility.

As of March 31, 2021, DCP had $5,683 million of total consolidated principal debt outstanding, with the next maturity in September 2021. The total debt outstanding includes $550 million of junior subordinated notes which are excluded from debt pursuant to DCP's Credit Agreement leverage ratio calculation. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, DCP's leverage ratio was 4.1 times. The effective interest rate on DCP's overall debt position, as of March 31, 2021, was 5.22%.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND INVESTMENTS

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, DCP had expansion capital expenditures and equity investments totaling $4 million, and sustaining capital expenditures totaling $10 million.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS CALL

DCP will host a conference call webcast tomorrow, May 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its first quarter earnings. The live audio webcast of the conference call and presentation slides can be accessed through the Investors section on the DCP website at www.dcpmidstream.com and the conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 233-0113 in the United States or (574) 990-1008 outside the United States. The conference confirmation number is 9896188. An audio webcast replay, presentation slides and transcript will also be available by accessing the Investors section on the DCP website.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release and the accompanying financial schedules include the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, excess free cash flow and adjusted segment EBITDA. The accompanying schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. DCP's non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to its financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, including operating revenues, net income or loss attributable to partners, net cash provided by or used in operating activities or any other measure of liquidity or financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations and make cash distributions to unitholders. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by DCP may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate their measures in the same manner.

DCP defines adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss attributable to partners adjusted for (i) distributions from unconsolidated affiliates, net of earnings, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) net interest expense, (iv) noncontrolling interest in depreciation and income tax expense, (v) unrealized gains and losses from commodity derivatives, (vi) income tax expense or benefit, (vii) impairment expense and (viii) certain other non-cash items. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Management believes these measures provide investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

The commodity derivative non-cash losses and gains result from the marking to market of certain financial derivatives used by us for risk management purposes that we do not account for under the hedge method of accounting. These non-cash losses or gains may or may not be realized in future periods when the derivative contracts are settled, due to fluctuating commodity prices.

Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental liquidity and performance measure and adjusted segment EBITDA is used as a supplemental performance measure by DCP's management and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess:

  • financial performance of DCP's assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;

  • DCP's operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other companies in the midstream energy industry, without regard to financing methods or capital structure;

  • viability and performance of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return on investment opportunities;

  • performance of DCP's business excluding non-cash commodity derivative gains or losses; and

  • in the case of adjusted EBITDA, the ability of DCP's assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs, support its indebtedness, make cash distributions to its unitholders and pay capital expenditures.

DCP defines adjusted segment EBITDA for each segment as segment net income or loss attributable to partners adjusted for (i) distributions from unconsolidated affiliates, net of earnings, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) net interest expense, (iv) noncontrolling interest in depreciation and income tax expense, (v) unrealized gains and losses from commodity derivatives, (vi) income tax expense or benefit, (vii) impairment expense and (viii) certain other non-cash items. Adjusted segment EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations for that segment.

DCP defines distributable cash flow as adjusted EBITDA less sustaining capital expenditures, net of reimbursable projects, interest expense, cumulative cash distributions earned by the Series A, Series B and Series C Preferred Units (collectively the "Preferred Limited Partnership Units") and certain other items.

DCP defines excess free cash flow as distributable cash flow, as defined above, less distributions to limited partners, less expansion capital expenditures, net of reimbursable projects, and contributions to equity method investments, and less certain other items. Expansion capital expenditures are cash expenditures to increase DCP's cash flows, operating or earnings capacity. Expansion capital expenditures add on to or improve the capital assets owned, or acquire or construct new gathering lines and well connects, treating facilities, processing plants, fractionation facilities, pipelines, terminals, docks, truck racks, tankage and other storage, distribution or transportation facilities and related or similar midstream assets.

Sustaining capital expenditures are cash expenditures made to maintain DCP's cash flows, operating capacity or earnings capacity. These expenditures add on to or improve capital assets owned, including certain system integrity, compliance and safety improvements. Sustaining capital expenditures also include certain well connects, and may include the acquisition or construction of new capital assets. Income attributable to preferred units represent cash distributions earned by the Preferred Limited Partnership Units. Cash distributions to be paid to the holders of the Preferred Limited Partnership Units, assuming a distribution is declared by DCP's board of directors, are not available to common unit holders. Non-cash mark-to-market of derivative instruments is considered to be non-cash for the purpose of computing distributable cash flow because settlement will not occur until future periods, and will be impacted by future changes in commodity prices and interest rates. DCP compares the distributable cash flow it generates to the cash distributions it expects to pay to its partners. Distributable cash flow is used as a supplemental liquidity and performance measure by DCP's management and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others, to assess DCP's ability to make cash distributions to its unitholders. Excess free cash flow is used as a supplemental liquidity and performance measure by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others, and is useful to investors and management as a measure of our ability to generate cash particularly in light of an ongoing transition in the midstream industry that has shifted investor focus from distribution growth to capital discipline, cost efficiency, and balance-sheet strength. Once business needs and obligations are met, including cash reserves to provide funds for distribution payments on our units and the proper conduct of our business, which includes cash reserves for future capital expenditures and anticipated credit needs, this cash can be used to reduce debt, reinvest in the company for future growth, or return to unitholders.

ABOUT DCP MIDSTREAM, LP

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers, and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This press release may contain or incorporate by reference forward-looking statements as defined under the federal securities laws regarding DCP Midstream, LP, including projections, estimates, forecasts, plans and objectives. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, these statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other assumptions that are difficult to predict and may be beyond DCP's control. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, DCP's actual results may vary materially from what management forecasted, anticipated, estimated, projected or expected.

The key risk factors that may have a direct bearing on DCP's results of operations and financial condition are described in detail in the "Risk Factors" section of DCP's most recently filed annual report and subsequently filed quarterly reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to closely consider the disclosures and risk factors contained in DCP's annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward looking statements contained herein speak as of the date of this announcement. DCP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Information contained in this press release is unaudited and subject to change.

Investors or Analysts:
Mike Fullman
mfullman@dcpmidstream.com
303-605-1628

DCP MIDSTREAM, LP
FINANCIAL RESULTS AND
SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(Millions, except per unit amounts)

Sales of natural gas, NGLs and condensate

$

2,569

$

1,393

Transportation, processing and other

118

112

Trading and marketing (losses) gains, net

(369

)

152

Total operating revenues

2,318

1,657

Purchases and related costs

(2,037

)

(1,146

)

Operating and maintenance expense

(149

)

(153

)

Depreciation and amortization expense

(91

)

(99

)

General and administrative expense

(38

)

(56

)

Asset impairments

(746

)

Other expense, net

(3

)

Total operating costs and expenses

(2,315

)

(2,203

)

Operating income (loss)

3

(546

)

Interest expense, net

(77

)

(78

)

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates

128

76

Income tax expense

(1

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1

)

(1

)

Net income (loss) attributable to partners

53

(550

)

Series A preferred partner's interest in net income

(9

)

(9

)

Series B preferred partner's interest in net income

(3

)

(3

)

Series C preferred partner's interest in net income

(2

)

(2

)

Net income (loss) allocable to limited partners

$

39

$

(564

)

Net income (loss) per limited partner unit — basic and diluted

$

0.19

$

(2.71

)

Weighted-average limited partner units outstanding — basic

208.4

208.3

Weighted-average limited partner units outstanding — diluted

208.5

208.3




March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

(Millions)

Cash and cash equivalents

$

5

$

52

Other current assets

1,226

956

Property, plant and equipment, net

7,913

7,993

Other long-term assets

3,967

3,956

Total assets

$

13,111

$

12,957

Current liabilities

$

1,240

$

1,116

Current debt

504

505

Long-term debt

5,178

5,119

Other long-term liabilities

357

356

Partners' equity

5,805

5,834

Noncontrolling interests

27

27

Total liabilities and equity

$

13,111

$

12,957

DCP MIDSTREAM, LP
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(Millions)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Net income (loss) attributable to partners

$

53

$

(550

)

Interest expense, net

77

78

Depreciation, amortization and income tax expense, net of noncontrolling interests

91

100

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates, net of earnings

1

77

Asset impairments

746

Other non-cash charges

4

Non-cash commodity derivative mark-to-market

53

(134

)

Adjusted EBITDA

275

321

Interest expense, net

(77

)

(78

)

Sustaining capital expenditures, net of noncontrolling interest portion and reimbursable projects (a)

(10

)

(10

)

Distributions to preferred limited partners (b)

(14

)

(14

)

Other, net

1

1

Distributable cash flow

175

220

Distributions to limited partners

(81

)

(162

)

Expansion capital expenditures and equity investments, net of reimbursable projects

(4

)

(89

)

Other, net

(1

)

(1

)

Excess free cash flow

$

89

$

(32

)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$

(4

)

$

314

Interest expense, net

77

78

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities

152

76

Non-cash commodity derivative mark-to-market

53

(134

)

Other, net

(3

)

(13

)

Adjusted EBITDA

275

321

Interest expense, net

(77

)

(78

)

Sustaining capital expenditures, net of noncontrolling interest portion and reimbursable projects (a)

(10

)

(10

)

Distributions to preferred limited partners (b)

(14

)

(14

)

Other, net

1

1

Distributable cash flow

175

220

Distributions to limited partners

(81

)

(162

)

Expansion capital expenditures and equity investments, net of reimbursable projects

(4

)

(89

)

Other, net

(1

)

(1

)

Excess free cash flow

$

89

$

(32

)

(a) Excludes reimbursements for leasehold improvements
(b) Represents cumulative cash distributions earned by the Series A, B and C Preferred Units, assuming distributions are declared by DCP's board of directors.

DCP MIDSTREAM, LP
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATING DATA
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(Millions, except as indicated)

Logistics and Marketing Segment:

Financial results:

Segment net income attributable to partners

$

146

$

236

Non-cash commodity derivative mark-to-market

5

(42

)

Depreciation and amortization expense

3

3

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates, net of earnings

1

10

Other charges

1

Adjusted segment EBITDA

$

155

$

208

Operating and financial data:

NGL pipelines throughput (MBbls/d)

578

677

NGL fractionator throughput (MBbls/d)

43

58

Operating and maintenance expense

$

6

$

7

Gathering and Processing Segment:

Financial results:

Segment net income (loss) attributable to partners

$

27

$

(645

)

Non-cash commodity derivative mark-to-market

48

(92

)

Depreciation and amortization expense, net of noncontrolling interest

81

89

Asset impairments

746

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates, net of losses

67

Other charges

3

Adjusted segment EBITDA

$

156

$

168

Operating and financial data:

Natural gas wellhead (MMcf/d)

4,077

4,940

NGL gross production (MBbls/d)

361

404

Operating and maintenance expense

$

140

$

142


Latest Stories

  • Rangers fire president John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton in stunning shakeup

    The firings come just one day after the Rangers put out a scathing release ripping the NHL DoPS and calling for George Parros' job.

  • Police open investigation into Jake Virtanen sexual misconduct allegations

    Police have confirmed an investigation has been opened after a woman went public with allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Canucks forward Jake Virtanen.

  • Fred VanVleet on Raptors' frustrating season: 'We're the best worst team of all-time'

    Fred VanVleet was quick to note he was kidding, but we can't think of a better bunch of words to summarize the 2021 Toronto Raptors.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers called Packers GM 'Jerry Krause' in texts with teammates

    Rodgers apparently found a creative way to mock the GM he reportedly loathes.

  • Toronto Blue Jays returning to Buffalo for second year in a row

    The Blue Jays say they will call Sahlen Field home starting June 1.

  • Survey: Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey

    Canada's game continues to grapple with a culture of misogyny, racism and bullying, according to a survey of former youth hockey coaches and players.

  • Blue Jays proving they are prioritizing present over future

    Patience no longer rules the day for the Blue Jays, who have hinted at an increased urgency around the ball club.

  • Report: Ex-Raps coach Nate Bjorkgren has relationship issues with Pacers

    Bjorkgren is finishing up his first year as Pacers coach. It could be his last.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Michelle Waterson in top form after finishing brutal 4x4x48 challenge

    Waterson, who is ranked ninth among strawweights and coming off a win over Angela Hill, loved the experience of what was clearly a grueling exercise.

  • Knicks sign Argentine star Luca Vildoza to 4-year, $13.6M contract ahead of free agency

    Luca Vildoza was praised by Kobe Bryant a few years ago.

  • Lehmann kicked off German club's board after racist text

    BERLIN — Former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was removed from Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin's supervisory board on Wednesday after sending a racist text message to a Black former player. Dennis Aogo published a screenshot of Lehmann's WhatsApp message asking whether Aogo was “actually your quota Black person.” Aogo, a former Germany player, was working for broadcaster Sky covering the Champions League semifinal game between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. “WOW are you serious?” Aogo wrote on Instagram. “This message was probably not meant for me.” Lehmann said on Twitter that he apologized to Aogo for the “impression” given by the message. He added that Aogo was “knowledgeable” in his work as a TV analyst and said he raised Sky's share or “quota” of the ratings. Lehmann has also been a Sky analyst but will no longer appear on its coverage of games, Sky Germany executive vice-president for sports Charly Classen said on Wednesday. Andreas Fritzenkötter, a spokesman for Hertha investor Lars Windhorst, told the dpa news agency that Lehmann was no longer an adviser to Windhorst or his company's representative on the supervisory board. The club said Lehmann had expressed himself “in a racist way” in the message to Aogo. “Such statements do not reflect in any way the values that Hertha BSC stands for and actively campaigns for,” club president Werner Gegenbauer said. “Hertha BSC distances itself from any form of racism." Lehmann had joined the Hertha supervisory board in May 2020 on behalf of Windhorst. Hertha goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow welcomed the announcement that Lehmann was no longer involved with the club. “We as a club, as Hertha, represent certain values. Those weren't reflected in this message. Therefore, I think this step had to come,” Schwolow said. Lehmann backstopped Arsenal's “Invincibles” squad in 2003-04 and also played at Borussia Dortmund and Schalke. He made 61 appearances for Germany and retired in 2011. Aogo, who was in Germany's squad at the 2010 World Cup, retired last year. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Dak Prescott is helping to lead NFL revolution on mental health

    Pro football culture is starting to view mental health considerations less as a weakness to be concealed and more as a strength to be embraced.

  • NASCAR officially reveals the 2022 Cup Series car

    The car will replace the current Cup Series car ahead of the 2022 season and is designed to be more affordable for team owners.

  • Vancouver police open investigation into Jake Virtanen sexual misconduct allegations

    Police have confirmed an investigation has been opened after a woman went public with allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen. "On Monday, Vancouver police detectives made contact with the complainant after learning of allegations in media coverage on the weekend," said Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin. "In the interest of privacy and to protect the integrity of the investigative process, we are unable to provide further information at this time." On the weekend, the Canucks placed the 24-year-old on leave after the allegations surfaced. In a statement, the team said it had launched an independent investigation. "Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously," it read. Visintin said, generally speaking, police do not identify victims in sexual assault cases. Suspects are only identified if they are charged, following an investigation. Virtanen, who is from Langley, B.C., was drafted sixth overall by Vancouver in 2014.

  • Canadian boxer Many Bujold fighting for Tokyo Olympic berth outside ring

    Mandy Bujold would have far preferred fighting this battle within the familiar ropes of the ring.Instead, the Tokyo Olympic fate for Canada's best boxer lies in the hands of the Court of Arbitration for Sport after her Tokyo qualifying tournament was scrapped due to COVID-19. Bujold and her lawyer Sylvie Rodrigue were denied their appeal to the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday, leaving the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne her last chance to box in what would be her final Games. "I had been hopeful (about the IOC's decision)," Bujold said Wednesday morning. "But they did not even address the issues in our letter, which is really unfortunate, right?"You think of the Olympics and the principles of Olympism, you think about fairness, you think about sportsmanship, you think about all these things that make the Olympics what they are, and make me proud to be an Olympian and to get this response was really tough."Bujold's case, which Rodrigue planned to file before the end of day Wednesday, is about motherhood, and the timing of her maternity leave that would have been ideal without a global pandemic. After a competitive year erased by COVID-19, the 11-time national flyweight champion had been confident she'd clinch a berth at the Olympic qualifying tournament this month in Buenos Aires, but the event was recently cancelled due to a dangerous wave of the virus in Argentina.With no remaining international competitions for boxers from the Americas, athletes were selected on a revised ranking system using three events between 2018 and 2019 — all events Bujold didn't compete in because they conflicted with her maternity leave. Bujold's daughter Kate Olympia was born on Nov. 5, 2018.Bujold's case is a human rights violation and discrimination case, Rodrigue said, noting it violates two particular rules of the Olympic Charter, that the IOC's role is:— to act against any form of discrimination affecting the Olympic movement;— to encourage and support the promotion of women in sport at all levels and in all structures with a view to implementing the principle of equality of men and women.In the Olympic Boxing Task Force's revised ranking system for Tokyo, "It's like Mandy has never been ranked in the world," Rodrigue said. "What we say is the fact that they do not accommodate pregnant or postpartum athletes by recognizing their rankings pre-pregnancy, they are violating the rights of the athletes from a gender equity and from a discrimination standpoint."The 33-year-old Bujold had planned to retire after the Tokyo Games, and had already pushed back her departure for a year after the Olympics were postponed to 2021. "I've been training for this opportunity, for this final moment to kind of close this chapter of my career, and now not even being able to have that opportunity, that's really tough," she said. Both the Canadian Olympic Committee and Boxing Canada wrote letters in support of her appeal to the IOC, Bujold said. The continental qualifiers were originally scheduled for last March, but were scrapped due to the pandemic.Adding to the frustration, the European qualifying event is still happening next month in Paris. Bujold said a European boxer with an identical story — she had a baby and took maternity leave around the same time — is just one fight from punching her ticket to Tokyo. Whatever the CAS rules, there was never a doubt Bujold would pursue this battle to the end. "I think about when I'm preparing for a fight in the ring, I make sure that I do everything possible to give myself the opportunity to win. And, that's exactly what we're doing right now, in a different type of fight," she said. "As much as (Tuesday) was tough to get that news, and you kind of want to just give up and just say, 'OK, well, we're fighting this giant, what are we really going to do?' that's where we have to say, 'Well, you know what? There's still options and things that we can do, we have to move forward, because that's what we said we were gonna do."Bujold, a two-time Pan American Games champion who was previously ranked No. 2 in the Americas, would be the first Canadian woman to box in back-to-back Olympics. Her Rio Olympics ended in heartbreak due to illness; hours before her quarterfinal bout she was in hospital on an I.V. Her goal was to close her career with a medal in Tokyo. Now with everything in doubt, it's not easy some days to go to the gym."That's been probably the toughest part," Bujold said. "I've tried to get refocused this week, last week was tough, just kind of dealing with all of this in between (workouts). At the end of the day, I'm trusting Sylvie, I'm trusting her team to fight for me. So, I need to be prepared and do my part by staying ready, and staying in shape. "So until there's a final conclusion, at the end of all of this, I need to just stay ready."This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Billy Joe Saunders ready for the challenge that is Canelo Alvarez

    Saunders made noise about not fighting Alvarez because of the size of the ring, but that was never really going to happen.