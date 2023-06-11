DC Young Fly Shares Footage from Partner Jacky Oh's Atlanta Memorial Service: 'Love U Forever'

"Sent you off the right way mama 🤎🥹," DC Young Fly wrote in a tribute post to late partner Jacky Oh

DC Young Fly is saying goodbye to partner Jacky Oh.

The YouTuber — whose real name is John Whitfield — honored his late partner at her memorial service on Saturday. PEOPLE confirmed late last month that Jacky Oh had died at age 32.

"Sent you off the right way mama 🤎🥹 love u forever 💪🏾💪🏾," DC Young Fly captioned a video shared on Instagram, which shows friends and family gathered together to remember the former Wild ‘N Out star after her unexpected death.

"The kids gon be str8 and you kno GOD got us 💪🏾🙏🏾🤎," he added.



In a police report obtained by PEOPLE, it was revealed that police were "dispatched" on May 31 "in reference to an unresponsive female," who ended up being Jacky Oh. She was taken to Mercy Hospital in Miami thereafter.

The star was then pronounced dead "despite resuscitative efforts," the document stated. Her cause of death has yet to be determined.

After news of Jacky Oh’s death broke, DC Young Fly and his family shared a statement with PEOPLE to thank fans for their support, stating, "We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

A BET Media Group spokesperson also said in a statement shared with PEOPLE, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

A little over a week after Jacky Oh's death, DC Young Fly shared a loving tribute about her on social media, alongside a series of photos of them and their children: Nova, Nala and Prince.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner 😢” he captioned an Instagram post. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful.”

“Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!” he added.

DC Young Fly also said that the couple is “GOD fearing” and “grounded by the spirit.”

“We never question the HIGHER POWER 🙅🏾‍♂️we roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous 💪🏾,” he shared. “Will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!”

“You know how our last convo went 🥺” DC Young Fly continued. “I prayed for Yu and now we are here.. but it’s ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s alll we kno!!”



He concluded the heartfelt message by vowing to continue loving Jacky Oh, writing, “Love you forever and our kids are super strong 💪🏾 they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise 😫(Yu gon get me for Dat🥲 but it’s true).”

He continued, “LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered 🙏🏾🙏🏾.”



