DC 86/1 in 8.2 Overs | DC vs SRH Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020 Qualifier 2: Rashid Khan Removes Marcus Stoinis

DC vs SRH, Live Score Updates: Fresh from their 'eliminator' win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad will (SRH) will look to complete a 'treble' over Delhi Capitals (DC) when they play Shreyas Iyer's men in qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 on Sunday. The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Qualifier 2 match of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The winner of this virtual semi-final match will play defending champions Mumbai Indians in the final two days later. Mumbai are looking to become the second team after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to successfully defend the IPL title.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been in terrific form towards the business end of the tournament and are on a four-match winning streak, which includes the six wickets win in the Eliminator over RCB. David Warner's men have battled and dealt with injuries to several of their key players but have always found the right man for the job on a particular day.

Delhi Capitals, on the other, have lost five of their last six matches and only qualified for the playoffs on the back of their winning run at the start of IPL 2020. The win over RCB in their final league stage match also helped them finish second in the points table but Delhi Capitals could do little to take advantage of a top-two finish and suffered another disappointing defeat to Mumbai Indians in qualifier 1 leaving them to beat an in-form SRH for a place in the final.

Shreyas Iyer’s men have not beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad in two meetings in IPL 2020. They lost by 15 runs in the first meeting and were convincingly thrashed by 88 runs in the previous clash. SRH are one of the two teams Delhi Capitals have not beaten this season, the other being Mumbai Indians who have crushed Delhi in all three meetings. DC and SRH have met 17 times in IPL history and Hyderabad lead the head-to-head records with 11 wins. They have also won three in the last five meetings.