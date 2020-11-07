DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Dream11 Team: Ravi Ashwin, Kane Williamson and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will meet in the Qualifier 2 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 08 (Sunday). The winner of this fixture will head to the finals of the IPL 2020 and face defencing champions Mumbai Indians. While Delhi lost to Mumbai to move to Qualifier 2, Hyderabad had better of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). DC vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Qualifier 2.

Also Read | DC vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Qualifier 2

Despite finishing below Delhi Capitals on the IPL 2020 points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad, start as favourites to win this clash. This season, Sunrisers defeated Delhi Capitals on both the occasions and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams in order to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your Dream11 team for DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Qualifier 2.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Ravi Ashwin

The veteran spinner proved effective against Mumbai Indians and looks in good touch with the ball. He will once again play an important part in the game and thus having him in your DC vs SRH Dream11 team is recommended. DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Also Read | TRA vs SUP, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Trailblazers vs Supernovas on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shikhar Dhawan

The left-hander has played well in patches. Following his duck against Mumbai Indians, Dhawan will be looking for a big knock. Make sure, you have him in your Dream11 team.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Kane Williamson

The New Zealand captain showed class and guided Sunrisers home against RCB in the Eliminator. To counter Delhi’s spinners, SRH will bank on Williamson. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in DC vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 Qualifier 2.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rashid Khan

Another match-winner in Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI and a must have for your Dream11 fantasy team. The Afghanistan spinner can win matches singlehandedly so ignoring him is not recommended.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey has played well in patches as well. But he is in good touch and expect him to fire all cylinders in this all-important clash.

In the head-to-head record, it is Sunrisers who have a significant lead. In 17 matches, SRH have won 11 times against Delhi Capitals. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will be wary of that and will be looking to put their best foot forward.