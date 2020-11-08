DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online

DC vs SRH Live Streaming Online: With a place in final at stakes, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are locking horns in the Qualifier 2 of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 8 (Sunday). David Warner’s SRH, who are currently enjoying a four-match winning streak, have been in red-hot form and will take the field with a lot of confidence. At the Delhi Capitals – who lost five of their previous six games – can’t afford to repeat their mistakes in the high-voltage match. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of DC vs SRH match. DC vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Qualifier 2.

A settled combination has been the biggest reason for SRH’s recent success. Skipper David Warner went back to his prime at the top order while Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey delivered in the middle overs. With the ball, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma have done commendable jobs. For DC, opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in great form, but regular failures from skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer has let down the team. Nevertheless, their bowling line-up continues to be lethal with Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Ravi Ashwin in the ranks. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the live streaming details. Did You Know Delhi Capitals Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad Twice This Season?

DC vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 on Star Sports TV Channels

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of IPL 2020. DC vs SRH Qualifier 2 match will be available on Star Sports channels with English commentary and in regional languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali.

DC vs SRH Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 on Disney+Hotstar

The online streaming of the T20 league will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Users will have to pay subscription fees to get access to IPL 2020 live matches. However, Jio and Airtel users get Disney+Hotstar subscription with select plans.

Notably, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals twice earlier this season and will indeed take the field as favourites. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer’s men must leave no stones unturned to make a place in their maiden finals.