DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 8, 2020 (Sunday). The winner will book a place in the finals of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians. This mouthwatering clash provides another opportunity for fans of the Dream11 Fantasy game and we're bringing you the tips for DC vs SRH clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a huge difference. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Sunrisers Hyderabad booked a place for themselves in Qualifier 2 after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator while Delhi Capitals, after suffering a defeat in the first Qualifier against Mumbai Indians, will have a chance once again of making it into the summit clash. SRH have beaten DC in both of the league games so far and considering the recent form, will come into this game as the more confident team. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in DC vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 Qualifier 2.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Rashid Khan

Considering the form Rashid Khan is in and looking at the recent form of Delhi Capitals batsmen, picking the Afghanistan bowler as your captain for DC vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team seems as the logical choice. Rashid is the second-highest wicket-taker among spinners and has an economy of lower than six. His hitting ability lower down the order makes him a good pick.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Marcus Stoinis

On a pitch where Delhi Capitals batsmen struggled, Marcus Stoinis showed his quality against Mumbai Indians scoring a fighting half-century and that too at a great rate. The Australian is also been used as a specialist death bowler by DC and considering the lack of power-hitters in the SRH team, Stoinis could be among the wickets as well and should be picked as the vice-captain fo your DC vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

DC vs SRH Likely Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Likely Playing XI: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan