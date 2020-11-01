DC vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 55

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on each other in the match number 55 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are in contention for a place in the IPL 2020 playoffs and this game between these two is being treated as a virtual quarterfinal. This is the second contest between these two teams this season. In the previous meeting, DC emerged victorious by 59 runs. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the seven things ahead of DC vs RCB IPL 2020 match. RCB, DC Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes Ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Clash on Monday As Teams Struggle in IPL 2020 Playoffs Race.

DC vs RCB Head-to-Head

In 24 meetings against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals have won just nine matches. And RCB have won 13 games. One game between these two ended in a tie and RCB won the Super Over.

DC vs RCB Key Players

Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal are the key players for Royal Challengers Bangalore. For Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Ashwin hold the key. DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 55.

DC vs RCB Mini-Battles

Kagiso Rabada vs Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal vs Shreyas Iyer are among the top battles to watch out for during the course of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

DC vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 55 Venue

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the IPL 2020 match 55 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated. Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for DC vs RCB IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

DC vs RCB Match Timings

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match 55 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

DC vs RCB Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

DC vs RCB Likely Playing XIs

DC Probable Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishab Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande.

RCB Probable Playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, C Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal.