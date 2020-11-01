DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 55

Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 55. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 1, 2020. RCB is led by Virat Kohli, while DC plays under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. Both RCB and DC will enter this game with a defeat also they have lost their last two games in a row. The upcoming match is a must-win game for both sides to secure their berth for playoffs. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for DC vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. RCB vs SRH Highlights IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore By Five Wickets.

Also Read | KKR vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI

DC lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last game where they posted a minimal total of just 110/9 batting first. Mumbai chased down the total with 9 wickets in hand and in 14.2 overs. On the other hand, RCB got defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after failing to defend a small target of 121 runs. RCB is at the 2nd position, while Delhi Capitals is at the 3rd spot in the point table. However, a defeat for either side will leave their fate in hands of other team matches results. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for DC vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be AB de Villiers (RCB).

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Reacts After Umpire Misses ‘Waist High No Ball’ in RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 Match, Takes Sly Dig at Poor Umpiring (See Post)

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with three batsmen and they should be Shimron Hetmyer (DC), Devdut Padikkal (RCB) and Virat Kohli (RCB).

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for your DC vs RCB IPL 2020 fantasy team should be Washington Sundar (RCB) and Chris Morris (RCB).

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining five slots of bowlers should be filled by Anrich Nortje (DC), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Ravichandran Ashwin (DC), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) and Mohammed Siraj (RCB).

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: AB de Villiers (RCB), Shimron Hetmyer (DC), Devdut Padikkal (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Washington Sundar (RCB), Chris Morris (RCB), Anrich Nortje (DC), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Ravichandran Ashwin (DC), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Mohammed Siraj (RCB).

AB de Villiers (RCB) can be elected as captain for DC vs RCB IPL 2020 match, while Kagiso Rabada (DC) can be chosen as vice-captain.