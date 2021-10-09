DC vs CSK, Qualifier 1, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI

Delhi Capitals would go up against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sunday, October 10. The match would be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and has a start time of 7:30 pm IST. After weeks of hard-fought encounters and calculating playoff scenarios, Qualifier 1 is already here and it is only right that two best teams of the tournament battle it out amongst each other for supremacy and a place in the final. The loser though gets a chance to make it to the final and that is one big privilege that is granted to a side, which ends in the top two.DC vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Qualifier 1

Both Delhi and Chennai have lost their last matches. Chennai, in particular, have lost three games in a row and their confidence and momentum would be far less than the IPL 2020 finalists, who are eyeing a spot in the summit clash for the second time in a row. Delhi has beaten Chennai both times in the league stage this season and they clearly seem to have their number. MS Dhoni's team has been hit by the poor form of Ruturaj Gaikwad and the middle-order, which has somehow become wobbly. Dhoni's form is also not good and the CSK skipper would be keen on ensuring that he returns to some kind of form ahead of important clash.DC vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League Season 14 Qualifier 1

Fans would be well-acquainted that a captain for a Dream11 Fantasy side wins double the points while the vice-captain multiplies it by x1.5. Take a look at the recommended picks for captain and vice-captain of your fantasy teams for this match.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2011 Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Faf du Plessis

The Proteas batsman, who was left out of the South African squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021, showed why he still has it in him to be a titan in the shortest format, with a gritty 76 runs off 55 balls against Punjab Kings in their last match. On a pitch where all the Chennai batsmen struggled, it was Du Plessis, who singlehanded steered his side to some sort of a competitive total after a middle-order collapse and poor scoring rate plagued their innings. Hence, he would be a fine choice for the captain's slot as he is expected to score some big runs against Delhi.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2011 Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan might is and remain in the second spot on the IPL 2021 points table but that does not take anything away from the fact that how good this youngster has been this season. He has bowled well in tandem alongside the likes of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada and that has helped him take his game up by a notch. His consistency in picking up big wickets would make him a good vice-captain for this match.

DC vs CSK Likely Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Ripal Patel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.

Chennai Super Kings Likely Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.