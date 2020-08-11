DC Universe, DC Comics Staff See Layoffs Amid WarnerMedia Restructure

DC Comics and streaming service DC Universe have been impacted by parent company WarnerMedia’s corporate realignment, with layoffs at both units.

At DC Comics, editor-in-chief Bob Harras, editors Brian Cunningham and Mark Doyle, senior VP of publishing strategy and support services Hank Kanalz, VP of marketing Jonah Weiland, and VP of global publishing initiatives and digital strategy Bobbie Chase have all exited as part of the restructuring. DC Universe employees have also been significantly impacted by the personnel reduction.

A DC spokesperson declined to comment on the layoffs.

