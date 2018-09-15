DC United looks for breakthrough against Red Bulls

If D.C. United is going to push above the Eastern Conference playoff line for the first time this season on Sunday at Audi Field, it will need to defeat a New York Red Bulls team that has had its number for some time now.

The East-leading Red Bulls (17-7-4, 55 points) have defeated United (9-11-7, 34 points) twice in the last two months by identical 1-0 scores, once at Audi Field on July 25 and then once at Red Bull Arena a month and a day later.

In total, D.C. has to go back eight league matches for its last victory against their Atlantic Cup rivals, a 2-0 triumph at RFK Stadium -- United's old home -- on May 13, 2016.

Even with a victory, D.C. would only climb above the sixth-place Montreal Impact and into the last playoff spot in the East should Montreal lose at Philadelphia on Saturday. A United win and a Montreal tie would place the sides even on points, but with Montreal holding the first tiebreak of more victories.

To add to the challenge, D.C. will be playing its third match in nine days, and the Red Bulls are returning from a 15-day layoff as most teams were idle during the September FIFA international window.

"It's a quick turnaround and another game against an opponent that's had our number," D.C. coach Ben Olsen said after Wednesday's win over Minnesota United. "I think everybody is a little bit tired of that, and hopefully we can fix that situation on Sunday."

On the plus side, United will welcome back Hungary midfielder Zoltan Stieber and Venezuela midfielder Junior Moreno from international duty. Midfielder Yamil Asad also returned from his ankle injury to full practice on Thursday.

And United will face a Red Bulls side that showed some flaws in their last match, a 3-0 loss in Montreal in which the Impact dominated.

The loss was New York's first in seven matches, and perhaps not coincidentally, their first without 19-year-old Tyler Adams in midfield since June. He's likely to return to coach Chris Armas' starting lineup after scoring his first international goal for the United States against Mexico on Tuesday.

Despite the Red Bulls' recent dominance in this rivalry, they insist they're not taking the match lightly. They can't afford to because Atlanta United is only one point behind in the race for the Supporters' Shield and a berth in next year's CONCACAF Champions League.

"We are expecting a really good team," midfielder Daniel Royer said. "I think in the past they performed pretty well, they have had a lot of wins since (Wayne) Rooney came to their club. It is a different team than at the beginning of the season."