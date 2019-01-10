DC United captain Wayne Rooney won't be disciplined following arrest, report says

DC United captain Wayne Rooney will not be disciplined for his arrest last month at Washington Dulles Airport, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The former England captain, 33, was charged with misdemeanor public intoxication and paid a $25 fine plus $91 in other court costs, closing the case, according to court records.

DC United executives Jason Levien and Sam Porter met with Rooney on Wednesday to hear directly from the soccer superstar about the circumstances surrounding his arrest Dec. 16, according to The Post, which cited an unidentified person close to the situation.

Levien declined to comment.

Per The Post: "Given the minor nature of Rooney’s incident, MLS, which owns all player contracts, likely won’t take any disciplinary action." The league did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Rooney is back in the Washington area after the holidays, working out before he must report to training camp Jan. 21.