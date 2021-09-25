DC reclaim top spot after bowlers help secure 33-run victory over RR

Delhi Capitals bowlers stepped up to seal another victory as they beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs. Sportzpics

Batting first, Delhi lost both openers cheaply but Shreyas Iyer played a good knock of 43. He shared a 62-run partnership with skipper Rishabh Pant to settle the innings after early blows. Sportzpics

Shimron Hetmyer's quickfire knock of 28 helped Delhi post a decent 154/6 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

Mustafozur Rahman bowled an excelled spell along with fellow left-armer Chetan Sakariya. The pacer from Bangladesh ended up conceding only 22 runs from his fours over and also picked the important wickets of Hetmyer and Pant. Sportzpics. Sportzpics

Delhi bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals of time. Anrich Nortje was at his best on Saturday with his figures reading 2/18 in four overs. Sportzpics

