DC League of Super-Pets powers through sluggish week at the box office

This summer, records have been dropping left and right, but this weekend's box office was far more modest than earlier in the season. Perhaps DC League of Super-Pets just doesn't have the drawing power of their more famous human counterparts.

The animated film stars Dwayne Johnson as the voice of Krypto, Superman's dog, with John Krasinski voicing the Man of Steel. In the comics, the Legion of Super Pets was first introduced in the 1960s, but this big-screen take on this team features Merton the turtle (Natasha Lyonne), PB the pig (Vanessa Bayer), Chip the squirrel (Diego Luna), and Ace, a pup voiced by Kevin Hart.

Other big names behind the mic include Keanu Reeves (Batman), Olivia Wilde (Lois Lane), Jameela Jamil (Wonder Woman), Marc Maron (Lex Luthor), and Kate McKinnon as Lulu, an evil hairless guinea pig.

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS

Warner Bros. Pictures

DC League of Super-Pets took in a not-too-heroic $23 million over the weekend (with an additional $18 million globally), but that was enough to top the box office. Still, despite a slow weekend, this July marked the first month since December 2019 that the U.S. box office surpassed $1 billion.

Jordan Peele's sci-fi horror comedy satire thriller, or what have you, Nope dropped 58% in its second week in release, raking in $18.5 million, bringing its total domestic cume to more than $80 million. In its fourth week, Thor: Love and Thunder continued to lose some of its thunder, striking up $13 million, bringing its total so far to just over $300 million ($662 million worldwide).

Minions: The Rise of Gru took fourth place domestically ($10.9 million) and third worldwide ($18 million), bringing its global total to $710 million. Top Gun: Maverick rounded out the top 5 both domestically and globally, hitting $1.3 billion worldwide.

But it was China's Moon Man that eclipsed all other comers. The local language summer release brought in nearly $130 million, with a global cume of $147 million. The comedy/sci-fi film tells the tale of Dugu Yue while being left unexpectedly on the moon, an asteroid destroys the earth, leaving him the last person in existence.

