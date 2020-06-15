DC And HBO Max Team On Free Digital Comic Book Series ‘To The Max’

Click here to read the full article.

WarnerMedia siblings DC and HBO Max are joining forces on To the Max, an original digital comic book series offered as a free download through several distribution outlets.

Monday’s initial launch of the digital comic is aiming to drive awareness of HBO Max, the WarnerMedia streaming service that launched May 27. Three initial eight-page chapters introduce original characters named Hector, Brian and Olivia, whose initials just happen to form “HBO.” According to a press release, the series has them meeting Max the dog, whereupon they “gain access to different superpowers and become able to teleport, shape shift, fly and save lives around the world.”

Downloads are available via DC Universe, DCComics.com, Apple iBookstore, the Google Play Store, Kindle, Nook, Hoopla, Overdrive, and in the DC Comics, ComiXology and Madefire apps for iOS and Android.

Some DC fans raised an eyebrow when news circulated last week that some of the comic division’s stable of films would be leaving HBO Max at the end of June. Slate refreshment has always been the plan, though, as is the custom in the streaming realm.

The company promises the comics will have plenty of “Easter Eggs and fun nods” to the 10,00 hours of programming available on the service, including Friends, Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory.

WarnerMedia has not disclosed any subscriber numbers for HBO Max. Its parent company, AT&T, plans to address the launch next month when it reports its second-quarter earnings.

“DC and HBO Max both share in the belief that great storytelling is one of the most powerful ways to engage and connect with people,” DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee said. “We are excited to share these new and original stories of Hector, Brian, Olivia and Max with the DC fans, and all fans of great entertainment content.”

