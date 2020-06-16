DC FanDome: 'The Batman', 'Justice League: The Snyder Cut', 'The Suicide Squad' lined up for free online fan event

Robert Pattinson as The Batman (Credit: Matt Reeves/Warner Bros)

Warner Bros. has announced a free, 24-hour fan event online to celebrate the world of DC Comics.

On Saturday, 22 August, starting at 10 am PDT (6pm UK time), Warner Bros. will welcome fans everywhere into the DC FanDome—a free virtual experience.

A press release for the event promises it will be “the place to hear highly anticipated announcements and the latest news, see exclusive footage, and venture into themed worlds designed to entertain everyone from movie and TV superfans to gamers and readers, to families and kids.”

It says fans will get an “unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favourite feature films and TV series, including: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the SnyderCut of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders, and Wonder Woman 1984.”

GAL GADOT as Wonder Woman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “WONDER WOMAN 1984,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (© 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Warner Bros., said, “There is no fan like a DC fan. For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalise their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries.

“With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favourite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”

For more details visit: https://www.dccomics.com/DCFanDome.