D'back's 10-run 4th keys 16-5 win over Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed reacts after scoring against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Denver. Arizona won 16-4. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) -- Taijuan Walker pitched six solid innings and slapped an RBI single during Arizona's biggest inning ever on the road - a 10-run fourth - and the Diamondbacks went on to beat the Colorado Rockies 16-5 on Wednesday night.

Shaking off Tuesday's tough loss in which Colorado rallied late for a one-run win, the Diamondbacks sent 14 men to the plate and pounded out nine hits, including a two-run double and RBI single by Brandon Drury in his two at-bats in the inning. Drury finished with four hits and career-high six RBIs and the Diamondbacks established season highs in run and hits (20).

David Peralta and Paul Goldschmidt also connected for two hits in the inning and combined for three RBIs, helping the Diamondbacks snap the Rockies' winning streak at six games and setting up Thursday's match between the NL West rivals as the decisive game in the series.