DB Roberts Announces 2023 Trade Show Schedule

DB Roberts
·1 min read

DB Roberts will exhibit at 13 trade shows throughout North America in 2023

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DB Roberts, a leading distributor of fastener and hardware products, will be exhibiting at 13 trade shows across North America throughout 2023. DB Roberts will showcase fastener, hardware, shielding, and engineered components solutions, applicable to nearly every type of manufacturing.

DB Roberts partners with over 50 of the most reliable manufacturers in the fastener and hardware segment, focusing on high-quality products that support all aspects of our customers’ manufacturing processes. Suppliers that will be showcased at shows throughout the year are PEM, Southco, Sugatsune, Essentra, STANLEY Engineered Fastening, Tech Etch, Accuride, and Heyco.

The show schedule will begin with a Design-2-Part show in Arlington, TX, on March 1-2, 2023, featuring our Plano-based Sales Team. To view the entire DB Roberts trade show schedule and find out when we’ll be in your area, visit our website.

About DB Roberts

DB Roberts (www.dbroberts.com) is a leading distributor of specialty fastener and hardware solutions, including fasteners, access hardware, electronics fasteners, grommets and bushings, threaded inserts, caps & plugs, slides, commercial hardware and more. Founded in 1982, DB Roberts has 16 locations throughout the United States and Mexico. Connect with DB Roberts on LinkedInFacebook and Twitter.

CONTACT: Laura Murphy DB Roberts 978-570-0818 lmurphy@dbroberts.com


