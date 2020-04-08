'Dazzling' pink supermoon offers much-needed respite from COVID-19 lockdown

People across the UK have briefly emerged from quarantine to gaze at the spectacle of a pink supermoon.

It reached its peak at about 3.55am on Wednesday - making the moon look up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter in the sky.

Pictures and videos from those fortunate enough to catch a glimpse were posted on social media.

One of the many Twitter users expressing their delight at the phenomenon said: "It's great that we can all do something positive and look up in these dark times."

Another told fellow tweeters: "That moon is beautiful tonight. Look out your window or step into your garden/balcony if you have one."

And another commented: "If anyone needs a moment of calm, take a look at the moon right now."

Sarah Jones, who took a photo of the moon from her back garden in Burton upon Trent, said: "The moon is one of my favourite things to take photos of, especially when its full.

"I just find it calming to look at and to know how many people in the world can see the same thing."

The pink supermoon name derives from a Native American reference to an early blooming wildflower, which pops up in the US and Canada at the beginning of spring.

Other cultures know the phenomenon as the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and the fish moon.