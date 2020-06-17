This Dazzling Field Of Light In California Is Officially Open Again

Photo credit: George Rose - Getty Images

From Country Living

Boasting warm weather and fresh blooms, summer is the perfect season for outdoor activities. Once you get your flower farm fix, you're going to want to head to California to see this dazzling field of lights.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tucked away in Central California, the Field of Light at Sensorio has more than 58,800 “stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optics.” The solar-powered stemmed lights, which resemble flowers, illuminate a 15-acre field. An ethereal experience, the spacious field of lights morphs colors, giving the landscape an undulating effect. Basically, you’d be walking through artwork.

Starting June 12, the Field of Lights will be open through January 3. To help prevent the spread of COVID-29, there will be new safety protocols in accordance with local health public health requirements. According to the Sensorio website, some of the safety precautions include timed ticket entry, no on-site ticket sales, a one-way path through the field, mask coverings, and limiting group sizes to a maximum of six people. Employees will also be enforcing and monitoring social distancing measures. Before entering, guests will be required to sign a document, confirming they currently have no COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms or knowingly come in contact with someone who has those symptoms in the past 14 days.

Tickets to the light fields are available online. General admission starts at $30, and includes access to the field as well as a common area with live music, local beer, wine, and food vendors. Want the ultimate experience? For $79, you can buy VIP tickets, which includes access to an exclusive outdoor terrace and an Airstream bar.

Story continues

If you don’t want to wait until Christmas to see stunning light displays, get tickets to the Field of Light here, and book a stay in Paso Robles here.

This story was originally published on 3/12/2020. It has since been updated.

You Might Also Like