What is DAZN, and where is it available?

DAZN is the world’s first truly dedicated live sports streaming service. It provides fans with unlimited access to watch an array of sports, live and on demand, on virtually any internet-connected device. Subscribers can watch sports on multiple devices at home or on the go. All of this for an affordable monthly price with no long-term fixed contract.

DAZN, which launched in 2016, is currently available in Canada, Germany, Japan, Austria and Switzerland. It also will be launching in the United States, with plans to feature some of the biggest boxing stars in the sport.

Globally, DAZN has various regional rights to NFL, MLB, NBA, MLS and major European soccer, in addition to other competitions, and provides access to thousands of game events each year.

In the U.S., DAZN has its sights set on becoming the home of boxing. Perform Group, DAZN’s parent company, signed a historic eight-year, $1 billion deal with Matchroom Boxing USA. DAZN will be the exclusive U.S. broadcast partner for the 16 U.S. fight nights plus Matchroom’s existing 16 fight nights in the United Kingdom.

“DAZN has already proven itself in Japan, Germany and Canada as the best platform for delivering great live sport to passionate fans. It’s time to bring DAZN to America, and the amazing events we have planned with Matchroom is a great place to start,” said John Skipper, Perform Group executive chairman.

In Canada, NFL fans can watch every game of the 2018-19 season live — including preseason, regular season, the playoffs and Super Bowl — plus NFL RedZone. Soccer fans can watch MLS and top European soccer, including Champions League, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1. DAZN Canada also features the Pac-12, Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League, FIBA Basketball, NatWest 6 Nations, PGA TOUR events, WTA Tennis, Red Bull Air Race, World Snooker, MotoGP and more.

DAZN’s sports streaming service is available on a variety of platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation®4 and Playstation®3 as well as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari. More information on DAZN is available at dazn.com.

Which devices are supported by DAZN

.. Panasonic Smart TV ..

Mobile Devices TV & Streaming Devices Game Consoles iPhone, iPad Amazon Fire TV Playstation 3 Android phones, tables Amazon Fire TV Stick Playstation 4, Pro Amazon Fire tablet Android TV XBox One, One S Apple TV XBox One X Google Chromecast LG Smart TV, Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV

Disclaimer: Sporting News is one of the digital media brands operated by Perform Media, a division of Perform Group.