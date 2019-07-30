DAZN to stream MLB show 'ChangeUp' live on Twitter, offer limited free trial

DAZN’s MLB whip-around show “ChangeUp” will be available free for the first time beginning Tuesday to coincide with the run-up to baseball’s trade deadline.

The streaming service says the show will air live on “ChangeUp’s” official Twitter account (@ChangeUpOnDAZN) beginning at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday and provide its usual live look-ins and analysis of the night’s MLB action.

The special edition of “ChangeUp” will mark the first time that the program has been made available to non-subscribers. Beginning Wednesday, July 31, the show will be available each night on MLB.tv and At-Bat Premium for subscribers of those services on supported mobile devices. DAZN will also offer a one-month free trial, which is available now at http://bit.ly/TrialChangeUp

“‘ChangeUp’ has established its unique voice since its launch in late March, and with more than 100 episodes under our belt we are thrilled to partner with MLB to deliver our product to baseball fans who aren’t currently DAZN subscribers,” Logan Swaim, the show's executive producer, said in a news release.

“ChangeUp” airs seven days a week on DAZN. The show streams live each weeknight starting at 7 p.m. ET and weekend evenings starting at 10 p.m. ET. The weeknight edition is hosted by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner and Tony Luftman. The weekend edition is hosted Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman, the duo who make up the popular MLB social media channel Cespedes Family BBQ. All hosts, in addition to special guests, will appear on Tuesday’s free Twitter stream.

The one-month free trial codes are now available and must be redeemed by Aug. 10.

Editor's note: DAZN is the parent company of Sporting News.