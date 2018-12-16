DAZN announces Demetrius Andrade, Jaime Munguia and more for exciting 2019 first-quarter fights

DAZN used part of its Canelo Alvarez-Rocky Fielding main card Saturday night to announce a few exciting fights for the first quarter of 2019.

Demetrius Andrade will be back in action Jan. 18 when he defends his WBO middleweight title against Artur Akavov at Madison Square Garden in New York, live on DAZN.

By the sounds of things, Andrade can't wait for the opportunity to fight at MSG, the mecca of boxing.

I will be defending the @WorldBoxingOrg Middlweight title on Jan 18th @TheGarden in New York City against Artur Akavov, 19-2, 8 ko’s! #ATEAM — Demetrius Andrade (@BooBooAndrade) December 16, 2018

Andrade (26-0, 16 KOs) captured the WBO middleweight strap in October via unanimous decision over Walter Kautondokwa, who was a last-minute replacement for Billy Joe Saunders, who failed a drug test.

DAZN also announced on the Canelo-Rocky live stream a fight between WBO super welterweight champ Jaime Munguia and Takeshi Inoue set for Jan. 26 in Houston.

After his unanimous decision victory over Francisco Fonseca in the co-main event of Canelo vs. Rocky, Tevin Farmer told DAZN that he'll be back in action in March in his hometown, Philadelphia, but didn't announce his next opponent.

@TevinFarmer22: "Who do I want to fight? Who wants to fight me? That's the question!"#CaneloRocky pic.twitter.com/Lhr65r65O9 — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) December 16, 2018

Andrade, Munguia and Farmer in action should make for an exciting first quarter of fights on DAZN in 2019.