DAZN Announces Countdown: Premier League

THE FOUR-EPISODE CINEMATIC SERIES WILL DEBUT ON JUNE 14 AND RECAP THE BIGGEST STORYLINES OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON SO FAR

ALL 92 REMAINING PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES WILL BE AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY ON DAZN IN CANADA

TORONTO, June 14, 2020 /CNW/ - DAZN, the world's leading sports streaming service, has announced today its new cinematic lookback series COUNTDOWN: PREMIER LEAGUE. Produced by DAZN Canada and recapping the biggest headlines to date of the Premier League 2019-2020 season, the four-episode show will premiere on DAZN on June 14 at 7:00pm ET, with one 15-minute episode released daily on platform before the season restart date of June 17. All 92 fixtures of the remaining Premier League season will be available to fans exclusively on DAZN in Canada.

New cinematic lookback series COUNTDOWN: PREMIER LEAGUE is available now on DAZN to get fans caught up ahead of Premier League's season restart on June 17.

To get long-time aficionados and newcomers alike caught up before the season resumes, the series takes an immersive look at can't-miss storylines through revealing interviews with the players themselves, coaches, and journalists. Never-before-seen camera angles, behind-the-scenes footage, and archived material will accompany these first-person testimonies to add further insight and drama.

Athletes featured in COUNTDOWN: PREMIER LEAGUE include Premier League stars Willian, César Azpilicueta, and Adrián, soccer legends Alan Shearer, Ian Wright, and Luis Garcia, managers Jurgen Klopp, Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjær, and renowned commentator Peter Drury. The major storylines explored in the four episodes are:

" Two-Horse Race ": Last season, Liverpool went unbeaten from January to May and finished on 97 points…only to miss out on the Premier League title by a single point to Manchester City. Going into 2019-2020, the feeling was that the Reds gave it everything yet still came up short, while City's squad of superstars were determined to three-peat. How will both teams fare as the season kicks off?





" The Special Ones ": Just months after Tottenham's greatest European achievement, Mauricio Pochettino is fired and José Mourinho is back with the team. But has he still got it? And can he course correct a Spurs team in a downward spiral?





" Pressure ": In Manchester, two giant clubs are both enduring frustratingly inconsistent seasons. With the first Manchester derby of the season approaching, United's Ole Gunnar Solskjær and City's Pep Guardiola are both under serious pressure – with one coach fighting to stay in the title race and the other fighting to keep his job.





"Unstoppable": Stunning starts, late goals, comeback wins, ground-out points, and thumping victories. Liverpool had them all as they embarked on an electrifying 18-game winning streak that has fans convinced their first Premier League title in 30 years is all but a foregone conclusion.…or is it?

"Soccer is a sport full of sensational storylines and breathtaking moments and, indeed, the Premier League season has been truly thrilling thus far," said Norm Lem, SVP, DAZN Canada. "In the lead-up to that eagerly awaited first kickoff, DAZN is thrilled to bring fans closer to the teams and athletes they care about most with the original series COUNTDOWN: PREMIER LEAGUE. They'll be able to first catch up on the most significant storylines to date before tuning in to the 92 remaining EPL fixtures, starting June 17 exclusively on DAZN in Canada."

COUNTDOWN: PREMIER LEAGUE is a DAZN Originals production. The series is produced by Joe Gardiner, Senior Soccer Producer for DAZN.

Canadians can watch DAZN anywhere on any device, including smart TVs, PCs, mobile phones, tablets and game consoles. New subscribers to DAZN can download the app and/or sign up at www.DAZN.ca for a one-month free trial; after that, DAZN is just $20/month or $150/year.

ABOUT DAZN:

Globally, DAZN is a live and on-demand sports streaming service created by fans, for fans, that is leading the charge to provide access to sports anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees affordable access to all the service's sports on connected devices including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, games consoles and PCs. DAZN launched in Canada in July 2017 with a host of sporting rights and is currently also available in the U.S., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Japan, and Brazil. DAZN remains the only place for Canadians to watch every single live NFL game, and is the exclusive home of RedZone. DAZN is also become the exclusive home of Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Europa League as well as the International Champions Cup, and offers MLS Live, MLB Network, Six Nations Rugby, boxing, MMA, cricket, and much more live and on-demand.

