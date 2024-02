Daytona 500 complete results, finishing order as William Byron wins 2024 NASCAR opener

William Byron won the 66th annual Daytona 500 Monday, capping a memorable day at Daytona International Speedway that kicked off the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Byron won under caution following a crash that occurred seconds after he took the white flag, signaling the final lap. NASCAR reviewed the sequence and determined that Byron was just in front of his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman when the caution flag was waved.

The victory was Byron's first in NASCAR's premier race and the 11th of his Cup Series career. Hendrick Motorsports celebrated the 1-2 finish on the 40th anniverary of the team's first race.

Here are the full results from the 2024 Daytona 500 with finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, car, laps completed, laps led, finishing status and points:

(18) William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet, 200 (4) Running ... 51 (7) Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet, 200 (0) Running ... 42 (4) Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota, 200 (22) Running ... 34 (29) Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet, 200 (1) Running ... 33 (24) Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota, 200 (3) Running ... 39 (28) AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet, 200 (9) Running ... 0 (10) John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota, 200 (0) Running ... 30 (11) Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota, 200 (0) Running ... 29 (38) Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford, 200 (5) Running ... 28 (20) Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford, 200 (0) Running ... 27 (17) Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet, 200 (7) Running ... 35 (34) Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet, 200 (12) Running ... 37 (14) Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet, 200 (0) Running ... 24 (5) Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet, 200 (13) Running ... 33 (27) Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota, 200 (0) Running ... 24 (37) Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet, 200 (0) Running ... 21 (15) Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota, 200 (0) Running ... 20 (19) Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford, 200 (0) Running ... 20 (8) Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota, 200 (10) Running ... 22 (40) David Ragan, No. 60 Ford, 200 (2) Running ... 17 (21) Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet, 199 (14) Running ... 24 (6) Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford, 199 (13) Running ... 24 (25) Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford, 199 (0) Running ... 14 (36) Riley Herbst, No. 15 Ford, 199 (0) Running ... 0 (30) Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford, 199 (1) Running ... 12 (22) Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford, 199 (0) Running ... 11 (39) Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Chevrolet, 198 (0) Running ... 0 (23)Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota, 196 (0) Running ... 9 (3) Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota, 192 (0) Accident ... 14 (32) Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford, 192 (12) Accident ... 17 (35) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet, 192 (0) Accident ... 9 (1) Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford, 191 (45) Accident ... 5 (16) Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford, 191 (3) Accident ... 4 (13) Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet, 191 (2) Accident ... 12 (31) Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford, 191 (16) Accident ... 2 (2) Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford, 176 (6) Running ... 1 (33) Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet, 146 (0) Running ... 1 (26) Kaz Grala, No. 36 Ford, 5 (0) Accident ... 1 (12) Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford, 5 (0) Accident ... 1 (9) Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet, 5 (0) Accident ... 1

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daytona 500 finishing order: Final results from the 2024 NASAR race