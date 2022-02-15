Daytona 500 betting: Denny Hamlin is the favorite and favored choice of bettors

Denny Hamlin is favored to get his fourth Daytona 500 win.

Hamlin is the top favorite at BetMGM to win Sunday’s Daytona 500 at +800 and is the pick of bettors too. Hamlin is getting over 14% of bets and nearly 18% of the total money wagered on the winner of the race.

Just three drivers are getting over 10% of bets and only four drivers are getting over 10% of the money wagered. The second and third-most bet drivers are Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. The Hendrick teammates are each searching for their first Daytona 500 win and are at +1000 to take the checkered flag. Only Hamlin and Joey Logano (+900) have better odds.

Kyle Busch has tempting odds at +1600 to win the 500. Busch is getting 9.3% of bets and 10.3% of the money wagered. Busch is behind drivers like Ryan Blaney and William Byron and tied with Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski at +1600.

Hamlin is the only driver in Sunday’s field who has won more than one Daytona 500. Harvick, Logano, Kurt Busch (+1800), Austin Dillon (+2500) and Michael McDowell are the only other drivers in the field who have Daytona 500 victories.

McDowell won the 2021 race as Keselowski and Logano crashed on the final lap while racing for the lead. McDowell was in third and pushing Keselowski as Keselowski went to make a move on his former Penske teammate and navigated his way through the wreckage to get the win.

That surprise win hasn’t endeared him to oddsmakers. McDowell is at +6600 to win the Daytona 500. Only nine drivers entered have worse odds and drivers like Justin Haley (+4000) and Greg Biffle (+5000) have better odds than McDowell. Biffle, 52, has 19 Cup Series wins but hasn’t competed in a Cup race since 2016 and is racing for a team that has never attempted a Cup Series race before.

And unlike McDowell, Biffle isn’t guaranteed to make the race. He has to qualify for the race on speed Wednesday night or via a Duel race on Thursday. We wouldn’t advise you to bet on either driver, but if you’re making a pick between Biffle and McDowell, the latter is by far the better choice until Biffle is actually in the race.

And the race could be very unpredictable and maybe even tame. Sunday’s race is the first points race for teams with NASCAR’s entirely new Cup Series car. The car is designed and built much differently than previous Cup Series cars and teams have been struggling to find parts to build numerous cars. Backup cars for the weekend are in short supply. A practice or qualifying crash could seriously hinder a team’s chance of competing in the Daytona 500 and a crash in the race may impact a team’s preparation for a future race.

The lack of adequate car supply combined with little to no idea how these cars will race at Daytona means you should wait as long as possible to bet Sunday’s race unless you really like the relative value in a driver like Kyle Busch or Martin Truex Jr. (+2000).

Daytona 500 favorites

Denny Hamlin (+800)

Joey Logano (+900)

Kyle Larson (+1000)

Chase Elliott (+1000)

Ryan Blaney (+1200)

William Byron (+1400)

Kyle Busch (+1600)

Kevin Harvick (+1600)

Brad Keselowski (+1800)

Alex Bowman (+1800)

Kurt Busch (+1800)

Bubba Wallace (+1800)