Daytona 500 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, schedule, lineup for NASCAR Cup season opener

It’s race day at Daytona International Speedway as NASCAR kicks off its 75th season with its most famous race.

Cup Series drivers will test their skills, strategy and patience as they seek to etch their name in history by winning the Daytona 500 and lifting the Harley J. Earl Trophy in victory lane.

Alex Bowman, who won the pole Wednesday night in the No. 48 Chevrolet, will start on the front row for the sixth consecutive year, and he’ll have his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson alongside him. Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano of Team Penske will start on Row 2 alongside fellow Ford driver Aric Almirola, driving for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for the 65th annual Daytona 500, the season-opener of the NASCAR Cup Series:

What time does the Daytona 500 start?

The 65th Daytona 500 is Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET at Daytona International Speedway.

What TV channel is the Daytona 500 on?

Fox is broadcasting the Daytona 500 and has a pre-race show beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

How many laps is the Daytona 500?

The race is 200 laps around the 2.5-mile track for a total of 500 miles.

The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 65 laps; Stage 2: 65 laps; Stage 3: 70 laps.

Who won the Daytona 500 last year?

Austin Cindric won the 2022 Daytona 500 for his first NASCAR Cup Series win.

Austin Cindric (2), getting pushed by Penske teammate Ryan Blaney (12), won the 2022 Daytona 500.

What is the lineup for the Daytona 500?

Here is the lineup, which other than the front row, was set by Thursday's Daytona Duels (car number in parentheses):

1. Alex Bowman (48), Chevrolet

2. Kyle Larson (5), Chevrolet

3. Joey Logano (22), Ford

4. Aric Almirola (10), Ford

5. Christopher Bell (20), Toyota

6. Austin Cindric (2), Ford

7. Ryan Blaney (12), Ford

8. Chase Elliott (9), Chevrolet

9. Chris Buescher (17), Ford

10. Brad Keselowski (6), Ford

11. Michael McDowell (34), Ford

12. Corey LaJoie (7), Chevrolet

13. Kevin Harvick (4), Ford

14. Todd Gilliland (38), Ford

15. Bubba Wallace (23), Toyota

16. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Toyota

17. Zane Smith (36), Ford

18. Denny Hamlin (11), Toyota

19. Harrison Burton (21), Ford

20. Ryan Preece (41), Ford

21. William Byron (24), Chevrolet

22. Noah Gragson (42), Chevrolet

23. Ross Chastain (1), Chevrolet

24. Daniel Suarez (99), Chevrolet

25. Erik Jones (43), Chevrolet

26. Tyler Reddick (45), Toyota

27. Austin Dillon (3), Chevrolet

28. Justin Haley (31), Chevrolet

29. AJ Allmendinger (16), Chevrolet

30. Chase Briscoe (14), Ford

31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), Chevrolet

32. BJ McLeod (78), Chevrolet

33. Ty Gibbs (54), Toyota

34. Conor Daly (50), Chevrolet

35. Cody Ware (51), Ford

36. Kyle Busch (8), Chevrolet

37. Ty Dillon (77), Chevrolet

38. Riley Herbst (15), Ford

39. Jimmie Johnson (84), Chevrolet

40. Travis Pastrana (67), Toyota

