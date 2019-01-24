Daytona 24 Hours: Joest Mazda fastest in second practice
Mazda Team Joest moved to the top of the Daytona 24 Hours timesheets in second practice, courtesy of a late flyer from Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 RT24-P.
After the opening session of the weekend was held on a damp track, second practice was dry, albeit with lap times still some way slower than those set in the 'Roar Before the 24' test earlier in the month.
CORE autosport's sole Nissan DPi led the session for much of the way after Colin Braun posted a 1m35.338s with 41 minutes remaining, and that wasn't beaten until Filipe Albuquerque put in a 1m35.446s in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R. with fewer than 10 minutes on the clock.
But, with five minutes left of the session, Bomarito knocked six tenths off Albuquerque's benchmark with a 1m34.743s, which he followed up with a 1m34.672s on the following lap - putting the #55 Mazda eight tenths up on the competition.
Braun's earlier time was good enough to keep the #54 Nissan third, while Acura Team Penske's Ricky Taylor ensured it was four different makes in the top four with a 1m35.539s effort in the #7 Acura ARX-05.
IMSA rookie Augustin Canapino turned an impressive lap to go fifth-fastest in the #50 Juncos Racing Cadillac, followed by Felipe Nasr in the #31 AXR Cadillac.
Fernando Alonso set the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac's best time of 1m35.924s to go seventh fastest, one place ahead of the #77 Mazda RT24-P driven by Timo Bernhard.
The LMP2 contingent was headed up by James Allen in the #81 DragonSpeed ORECA-Gibson, the young Australian's 1m37.255s effort putting him three tenths clear of PR1/Mathiasen driver Gabriel Aubry.
Nick Tandy left it late to put his retro-liveried Porsche 911 RSR on top of the times in GT Le Mans with a best time of 1m43.475s, demoting Corvette driver Jan Magnussen to second by just 0.086s.
Ryan Briscoe put the best of the Ford GTs, the #66 machine, in third place, a further two tenths back, followed by the sole Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE and the second of the Ganassi-run Fords.
BMW propped up the GTLM order with its pair of M8 GTEs only managing eighth and ninth places.
In GT Daytona, Spirit of Racing Ferrari driver Daniel Serra was the only driver to breach the 1m46s barrier with a 1m45.936, which was enough to top the class by 0.248s from the leading Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX driven by Trent Hindman.
Third in class was Ben Keating in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3, a further 0.060s behind.
Qualifying takes place next on the Thursday schedule, before a further practice session after dark.
FP2 times
Pos
Class
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
DPi
J.Bomarito, H.Tincknell, O.Pla
Mazda Team Joest
Mazda
1m34.672s
-
27
2
DPi
J.Barbosa, F.Albuquerque, C.Fittipaldi
Mustang Sampling Racing
Cadillac
1m35.383s
0.711s
29
3
DPi
J.Bennett, C.Braun, R.Dumas, L.Duval
CORE Autosport
Nissan
1m35.538s
0.866s
24
4
DPi
R.Taylor, H.Castroneves, A.Rossi
Acura Team Penske
Acura
1m35.539s
0.867s
25
5
DPi
W.Owen, R.Binder, A.Canapino, K.Kaiser
Juncos Racing
Cadillac
1m35.550s
0.878s
21
6
DPi
F.Nasr, E.Curran, P.Derani
Whelen Engineering Racing
Cadillac
1m35.694s
1.022s
25
7
DPi
R.van der Zande, J.Taylor, F.Alonso, K.Kobayashi
Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R
Cadillac
1m35.924s
1.252s
26
8
DPi
O.Jarvis, T.Nunez, T.Bernhard, R.Rast
Mazda Team Joest
Mazda
1m36.102s
1.430s
21
9
DPi
J.P.Montoya, D.Cameron, S.Pagenaud
Acura Team Penske
Acura
1m36.346s
1.674s
9
10
DPi
S.Trummer, S.Simpson, C.Miller, J.Piedrahita
JDC-Miller Motorsports
Cadillac
1m36.485s
1.813s
27
11
DPi
M.Goikhberg, T.Vautier, D.Defrancesco, R.Barrichello
JDC-Miller Motorsports
Cadillac
1m36.657s
1.985s
22
12
LMP2
H.Hedman, B.Hanley, N.Lapierre, J.Allen
DragonSpeed
ORECA/Gibson
1m37.255s
2.583s
25
13
LMP2
M.McMurry, G.Aubry, M.Kvamme, E.Guibbert
PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports
ORECA/Gibson
1m37.512s
2.840s
27
14
LMP2
R.Gonzalez, P.Maldonado, S.Saavedra, R.Cullen
DragonSpeed
ORECA/Gibson
1m38.228s
3.556s
25
15
LMP2
K.Masson, R.Masson, C.Cassels, K.Wright
Performance Tech Motorsports
ORECA/Gibson
1m39.784s
5.112s
24
16
GTLM
P.Pilet, N.Tandy, F.Makowiecki
Porsche GT Team
Porsche
1m43.475s
8.803s
25
17
GTLM
J.Magnussen, A.Garcia, M.Rockenfeller
Corvette Racing
Chevrolet
1m43.561s
8.889s
25
18
GTLM
R.Briscoe, R.Westbrook, S.Dixon
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Ford
1m43.755s
9.083s
21
19
GTLM
D.Rigon, M.Molina, A.P.Guidi, J.Calado
Risi Competizione
Ferrari
1m43.758s
9.086s
22
20
GTLM
J.Hand, D.Muller, S.Bourdais
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Ford
1m43.906s
9.234s
19
21
GTLM
O.Gavin, T.Milner, M.Fassler
Corvette Racing
Chevrolet
1m44.017s
9.345s
21
22
GTLM
E.Bamber, L.Vanthoor, M.Jaminet
Porsche GT Team
Porsche
1m44.219s
9.547s
21
23
GTLM
A.Farfus, C.De Phillippi, P.Eng, C.Herta
BMW Team RLL
BMW
1m44.249s
9.577s
22
24
GTLM
J.Krohn, J.M.Edwards, C.Mostert, A.Zanardi
BMW Team RLL
BMW
1m44.301s
9.629s
22
25
GTD
P.D.Lana, P.Lamy, M.Lauda, D.Serra
Spirit of Race
Ferrari
1m45.936s
11.264s
27
26
GTD
M.Farnbacher, T.Hindman, J.Marks, A.Allmendinger
Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
Acura
1m46.184s
11.512s
20
27
GTD
B.Keating, J.Bleekemolen, L.Stolz, F.Fraga
Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports
Mercedes
1m46.244s
11.572s
20
28
GTD
B.Auberlen, R.Foley, D.Machavern, J.Klingmann
Turner Motorsport
BMW
1m46.295s
11.623s
23
29
GTD
C.Longo, V.Franzoni, M.Gomes, A.Bertolini
Via Italia Racing
Ferrari
1m46.295s
11.623s
28
30
GTD
B.Sellers, R.Hardwick, C.Lewis, A.Caldarelli
Paul Miller Racing
Lamborghini
1m46.337s
11.665s
24
31
GTD
S.Hargrove, Z.Robichon, L.Kern, D.Olsen
Pfaff Motorsports
Porsche
1m46.567s
11.895s
24
32
GTD
C.MacNeil, T.Vilander, D.Farnbacher, J.Westphal
Scuderia Corsa
Ferrari
1m46.574s
11.902s
23
33
GTD
R.Ineichen, M.Bortolotti, C.Engelhart, R.Breukers
GRT Grasser Racing Team
Lamborghini
1m46.579s
11.907s
27
34
GTD
P.Lindsey, P.Long, M.Campbell, N.Boulle
Park Place Motorsports
Porsche
1m46.642s
11.970s
23
35
GTD
J.Potter, A.Lally, S.Pumpelly, M.Mapelli
Magnus Racing
Lamborghini
1m46.692s
12.020s
24
36
GTD
R.Heistand, J.Hawksworth, A.Cindric, N.Cassidy
AIM Vasser Sullivan
Lexus
1m46.739s
12.067s
23
37
GTD
F.Montecalvo, T.Bell, A.Telitz, J.Segal
AIM Vasser Sullivan
Lexus
1m46.781s
12.109s
25
38
GTD
K.Legge, A.Beatriz, S.de Silvestro, C.Nielsen
Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing
Acura
1m46.829s
12.157s
24
39
GTD
D.Morad, C.Mies, R.Feller, D.Vanthoor
Montaplast by Land-Motorsport
Audi
1m46.935s
12.263s
24
40
GTD
E.Busnelli, F.Babini, T.Proto, G.Altoe
Ebimotors
Lamborghini
1m47.234s
12.562s
27
41
GTD
J.Haring, K.Bachler, S.Muller, S.Gorig, A.Renauer
NGT Motorsport
Porsche
1m47.444s
12.772s
27
42
GTD
T.Pappas, M.Seefried, M.Cairoli, D.Werner
Black Swan Racing
Porsche
1m47.453s
12.781s
25
43
GTD
S.Dunn, L.Lundqvist, M.Pavlovic, D.Yount
Precision Performance Motorsports
Lamborghini
1m47.527s
12.855s
27
44
GTD
M.Buhk, F.Schiller, D.Baumann, J.Perez
P1 Motorsports
Mercedes
1m47.534s
12.862s
20
45
GTD
F.Vervisch, K.van der Linde, I.James, R.De Angelis
WRT Speedstar Audi Sport
Audi
1m47.593s
12.921s
24
46
GTD
P.Chase, R.Dalziel, E.P.Companc, C.Haase
Starworks Motorsport
Audi
1m47.673s
13.001s
21
47
GTD
A.Davis, A.Riberas, W.Hardeman, M.Winkelhock
Moorespeed
Audi
1m47.724s
13.052s
24
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus