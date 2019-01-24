Daytona 24 Hours: Joest Mazda fastest in second practice

Mazda moves ahead in Daytona practice

Mazda Team Joest moved to the top of the Daytona 24 Hours timesheets in second practice, courtesy of a late flyer from Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 RT24-P.

After the opening session of the weekend was held on a damp track, second practice was dry, albeit with lap times still some way slower than those set in the 'Roar Before the 24' test earlier in the month.

CORE autosport's sole Nissan DPi led the session for much of the way after Colin Braun posted a 1m35.338s with 41 minutes remaining, and that wasn't beaten until Filipe Albuquerque put in a 1m35.446s in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R. with fewer than 10 minutes on the clock.

But, with five minutes left of the session, Bomarito knocked six tenths off Albuquerque's benchmark with a 1m34.743s, which he followed up with a 1m34.672s on the following lap - putting the #55 Mazda eight tenths up on the competition.

Braun's earlier time was good enough to keep the #54 Nissan third, while Acura Team Penske's Ricky Taylor ensured it was four different makes in the top four with a 1m35.539s effort in the #7 Acura ARX-05.

IMSA rookie Augustin Canapino turned an impressive lap to go fifth-fastest in the #50 Juncos Racing Cadillac, followed by Felipe Nasr in the #31 AXR Cadillac.

Fernando Alonso set the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac's best time of 1m35.924s to go seventh fastest, one place ahead of the #77 Mazda RT24-P driven by Timo Bernhard.



The LMP2 contingent was headed up by James Allen in the #81 DragonSpeed ORECA-Gibson, the young Australian's 1m37.255s effort putting him three tenths clear of PR1/Mathiasen driver Gabriel Aubry.

Nick Tandy left it late to put his retro-liveried Porsche 911 RSR on top of the times in GT Le Mans with a best time of 1m43.475s, demoting Corvette driver Jan Magnussen to second by just 0.086s.

Ryan Briscoe put the best of the Ford GTs, the #66 machine, in third place, a further two tenths back, followed by the sole Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE and the second of the Ganassi-run Fords.

BMW propped up the GTLM order with its pair of M8 GTEs only managing eighth and ninth places.

In GT Daytona, Spirit of Racing Ferrari driver Daniel Serra was the only driver to breach the 1m46s barrier with a 1m45.936, which was enough to top the class by 0.248s from the leading Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX driven by Trent Hindman.

Third in class was Ben Keating in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3, a further 0.060s behind.

Qualifying takes place next on the Thursday schedule, before a further practice session after dark.

FP2 times

Pos Class Driver Team Car Time Gap Laps 1 DPi J.Bomarito, H.Tincknell, O.Pla Mazda Team Joest Mazda 1m34.672s - 27 2 DPi J.Barbosa, F.Albuquerque, C.Fittipaldi Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac 1m35.383s 0.711s 29 3 DPi J.Bennett, C.Braun, R.Dumas, L.Duval CORE Autosport Nissan 1m35.538s 0.866s 24 4 DPi R.Taylor, H.Castroneves, A.Rossi Acura Team Penske Acura 1m35.539s 0.867s 25 5 DPi W.Owen, R.Binder, A.Canapino, K.Kaiser Juncos Racing Cadillac 1m35.550s 0.878s 21 6 DPi F.Nasr, E.Curran, P.Derani Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac 1m35.694s 1.022s 25 7 DPi R.van der Zande, J.Taylor, F.Alonso, K.Kobayashi Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R Cadillac 1m35.924s 1.252s 26 8 DPi O.Jarvis, T.Nunez, T.Bernhard, R.Rast Mazda Team Joest Mazda 1m36.102s 1.430s 21 9 DPi J.P.Montoya, D.Cameron, S.Pagenaud Acura Team Penske Acura 1m36.346s 1.674s 9 10 DPi S.Trummer, S.Simpson, C.Miller, J.Piedrahita JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac 1m36.485s 1.813s 27 11 DPi M.Goikhberg, T.Vautier, D.Defrancesco, R.Barrichello JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac 1m36.657s 1.985s 22 12 LMP2 H.Hedman, B.Hanley, N.Lapierre, J.Allen DragonSpeed ORECA/Gibson 1m37.255s 2.583s 25 13 LMP2 M.McMurry, G.Aubry, M.Kvamme, E.Guibbert PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA/Gibson 1m37.512s 2.840s 27 14 LMP2 R.Gonzalez, P.Maldonado, S.Saavedra, R.Cullen DragonSpeed ORECA/Gibson 1m38.228s 3.556s 25 15 LMP2 K.Masson, R.Masson, C.Cassels, K.Wright Performance Tech Motorsports ORECA/Gibson 1m39.784s 5.112s 24 16 GTLM P.Pilet, N.Tandy, F.Makowiecki Porsche GT Team Porsche 1m43.475s 8.803s 25 17 GTLM J.Magnussen, A.Garcia, M.Rockenfeller Corvette Racing Chevrolet 1m43.561s 8.889s 25 18 GTLM R.Briscoe, R.Westbrook, S.Dixon Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford 1m43.755s 9.083s 21 19 GTLM D.Rigon, M.Molina, A.P.Guidi, J.Calado Risi Competizione Ferrari 1m43.758s 9.086s 22 20 GTLM J.Hand, D.Muller, S.Bourdais Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford 1m43.906s 9.234s 19 21 GTLM O.Gavin, T.Milner, M.Fassler Corvette Racing Chevrolet 1m44.017s 9.345s 21 22 GTLM E.Bamber, L.Vanthoor, M.Jaminet Porsche GT Team Porsche 1m44.219s 9.547s 21 23 GTLM A.Farfus, C.De Phillippi, P.Eng, C.Herta BMW Team RLL BMW 1m44.249s 9.577s 22 24 GTLM J.Krohn, J.M.Edwards, C.Mostert, A.Zanardi BMW Team RLL BMW 1m44.301s 9.629s 22 25 GTD P.D.Lana, P.Lamy, M.Lauda, D.Serra Spirit of Race Ferrari 1m45.936s 11.264s 27 26 GTD M.Farnbacher, T.Hindman, J.Marks, A.Allmendinger Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura 1m46.184s 11.512s 20 27 GTD B.Keating, J.Bleekemolen, L.Stolz, F.Fraga Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports Mercedes 1m46.244s 11.572s 20 28 GTD B.Auberlen, R.Foley, D.Machavern, J.Klingmann Turner Motorsport BMW 1m46.295s 11.623s 23 29 GTD C.Longo, V.Franzoni, M.Gomes, A.Bertolini Via Italia Racing Ferrari 1m46.295s 11.623s 28 30 GTD B.Sellers, R.Hardwick, C.Lewis, A.Caldarelli Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini 1m46.337s 11.665s 24 31 GTD S.Hargrove, Z.Robichon, L.Kern, D.Olsen Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 1m46.567s 11.895s 24 32 GTD C.MacNeil, T.Vilander, D.Farnbacher, J.Westphal Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 1m46.574s 11.902s 23 33 GTD R.Ineichen, M.Bortolotti, C.Engelhart, R.Breukers GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini 1m46.579s 11.907s 27 34 GTD P.Lindsey, P.Long, M.Campbell, N.Boulle Park Place Motorsports Porsche 1m46.642s 11.970s 23 35 GTD J.Potter, A.Lally, S.Pumpelly, M.Mapelli Magnus Racing Lamborghini 1m46.692s 12.020s 24 36 GTD R.Heistand, J.Hawksworth, A.Cindric, N.Cassidy AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus 1m46.739s 12.067s 23 37 GTD F.Montecalvo, T.Bell, A.Telitz, J.Segal AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus 1m46.781s 12.109s 25 38 GTD K.Legge, A.Beatriz, S.de Silvestro, C.Nielsen Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing Acura 1m46.829s 12.157s 24 39 GTD D.Morad, C.Mies, R.Feller, D.Vanthoor Montaplast by Land-Motorsport Audi 1m46.935s 12.263s 24 40 GTD E.Busnelli, F.Babini, T.Proto, G.Altoe Ebimotors Lamborghini 1m47.234s 12.562s 27 41 GTD J.Haring, K.Bachler, S.Muller, S.Gorig, A.Renauer NGT Motorsport Porsche 1m47.444s 12.772s 27 42 GTD T.Pappas, M.Seefried, M.Cairoli, D.Werner Black Swan Racing Porsche 1m47.453s 12.781s 25 43 GTD S.Dunn, L.Lundqvist, M.Pavlovic, D.Yount Precision Performance Motorsports Lamborghini 1m47.527s 12.855s 27 44 GTD M.Buhk, F.Schiller, D.Baumann, J.Perez P1 Motorsports Mercedes 1m47.534s 12.862s 20 45 GTD F.Vervisch, K.van der Linde, I.James, R.De Angelis WRT Speedstar Audi Sport Audi 1m47.593s 12.921s 24 46 GTD P.Chase, R.Dalziel, E.P.Companc, C.Haase Starworks Motorsport Audi 1m47.673s 13.001s 21 47 GTD A.Davis, A.Riberas, W.Hardeman, M.Winkelhock Moorespeed Audi 1m47.724s 13.052s 24





