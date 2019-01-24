Daytona 24 Hours: Joest Mazda fastest in second practice

Jamie Klein
Autosport
Mazda Team Joest moved to the top of the Daytona 24 Hours timesheets in second practice, courtesy of a late flyer from Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 RT24-P.

After the opening session of the weekend was held on a damp track, second practice was dry, albeit with lap times still some way slower than those set in the 'Roar Before the 24' test earlier in the month.

CORE autosport's sole Nissan DPi led the session for much of the way after Colin Braun posted a 1m35.338s with 41 minutes remaining, and that wasn't beaten until Filipe Albuquerque put in a 1m35.446s in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R. with fewer than 10 minutes on the clock.

But, with five minutes left of the session, Bomarito knocked six tenths off Albuquerque's benchmark with a 1m34.743s, which he followed up with a 1m34.672s on the following lap - putting the #55 Mazda eight tenths up on the competition.

Braun's earlier time was good enough to keep the #54 Nissan third, while Acura Team Penske's Ricky Taylor ensured it was four different makes in the top four with a 1m35.539s effort in the #7 Acura ARX-05.

IMSA rookie Augustin Canapino turned an impressive lap to go fifth-fastest in the #50 Juncos Racing Cadillac, followed by Felipe Nasr in the #31 AXR Cadillac.

Fernando Alonso set the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac's best time of 1m35.924s to go seventh fastest, one place ahead of the #77 Mazda RT24-P driven by Timo Bernhard.

The LMP2 contingent was headed up by James Allen in the #81 DragonSpeed ORECA-Gibson, the young Australian's 1m37.255s effort putting him three tenths clear of PR1/Mathiasen driver Gabriel Aubry.

Nick Tandy left it late to put his retro-liveried Porsche 911 RSR on top of the times in GT Le Mans with a best time of 1m43.475s, demoting Corvette driver Jan Magnussen to second by just 0.086s.

Ryan Briscoe put the best of the Ford GTs, the #66 machine, in third place, a further two tenths back, followed by the sole Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE and the second of the Ganassi-run Fords.

BMW propped up the GTLM order with its pair of M8 GTEs only managing eighth and ninth places.

In GT Daytona, Spirit of Racing Ferrari driver Daniel Serra was the only driver to breach the 1m46s barrier with a 1m45.936, which was enough to top the class by 0.248s from the leading Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX driven by Trent Hindman.

Third in class was Ben Keating in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3, a further 0.060s behind.

Qualifying takes place next on the Thursday schedule, before a further practice session after dark.

FP2 times

Pos

Class

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

DPi

J.Bomarito, H.Tincknell, O.Pla

Mazda Team Joest

Mazda

1m34.672s

-

27

2

DPi

J.Barbosa, F.Albuquerque, C.Fittipaldi

Mustang Sampling Racing

Cadillac

1m35.383s

0.711s

29

3

DPi

J.Bennett, C.Braun, R.Dumas, L.Duval

CORE Autosport

Nissan

1m35.538s

0.866s

24

4

DPi

R.Taylor, H.Castroneves, A.Rossi

Acura Team Penske

Acura

1m35.539s

0.867s

25

5

DPi

W.Owen, R.Binder, A.Canapino, K.Kaiser

Juncos Racing

Cadillac

1m35.550s

0.878s

21

6

DPi

F.Nasr, E.Curran, P.Derani

Whelen Engineering Racing

Cadillac

1m35.694s

1.022s

25

7

DPi

R.van der Zande, J.Taylor, F.Alonso, K.Kobayashi

Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R

Cadillac

1m35.924s

1.252s

26

8

DPi

O.Jarvis, T.Nunez, T.Bernhard, R.Rast

Mazda Team Joest

Mazda

1m36.102s

1.430s

21

9

DPi

J.P.Montoya, D.Cameron, S.Pagenaud

Acura Team Penske

Acura

1m36.346s

1.674s

9

10

DPi

S.Trummer, S.Simpson, C.Miller, J.Piedrahita

JDC-Miller Motorsports

Cadillac

1m36.485s

1.813s

27

11

DPi

M.Goikhberg, T.Vautier, D.Defrancesco, R.Barrichello

JDC-Miller Motorsports

Cadillac

1m36.657s

1.985s

22

12

LMP2

H.Hedman, B.Hanley, N.Lapierre, J.Allen

DragonSpeed

ORECA/Gibson

1m37.255s

2.583s

25

13

LMP2

M.McMurry, G.Aubry, M.Kvamme, E.Guibbert

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports

ORECA/Gibson

1m37.512s

2.840s

27

14

LMP2

R.Gonzalez, P.Maldonado, S.Saavedra, R.Cullen

DragonSpeed

ORECA/Gibson

1m38.228s

3.556s

25

15

LMP2

K.Masson, R.Masson, C.Cassels, K.Wright

Performance Tech Motorsports

ORECA/Gibson

1m39.784s

5.112s

24

16

GTLM

P.Pilet, N.Tandy, F.Makowiecki

Porsche GT Team

Porsche

1m43.475s

8.803s

25

17

GTLM

J.Magnussen, A.Garcia, M.Rockenfeller

Corvette Racing

Chevrolet

1m43.561s

8.889s

25

18

GTLM

R.Briscoe, R.Westbrook, S.Dixon

Ford Chip Ganassi Racing

Ford

1m43.755s

9.083s

21

19

GTLM

D.Rigon, M.Molina, A.P.Guidi, J.Calado

Risi Competizione

Ferrari

1m43.758s

9.086s

22

20

GTLM

J.Hand, D.Muller, S.Bourdais

Ford Chip Ganassi Racing

Ford

1m43.906s

9.234s

19

21

GTLM

O.Gavin, T.Milner, M.Fassler

Corvette Racing

Chevrolet

1m44.017s

9.345s

21

22

GTLM

E.Bamber, L.Vanthoor, M.Jaminet

Porsche GT Team

Porsche

1m44.219s

9.547s

21

23

GTLM

A.Farfus, C.De Phillippi, P.Eng, C.Herta

BMW Team RLL

BMW

1m44.249s

9.577s

22

24

GTLM

J.Krohn, J.M.Edwards, C.Mostert, A.Zanardi

BMW Team RLL

BMW

1m44.301s

9.629s

22

25

GTD

P.D.Lana, P.Lamy, M.Lauda, D.Serra

Spirit of Race

Ferrari

1m45.936s

11.264s

27

26

GTD

M.Farnbacher, T.Hindman, J.Marks, A.Allmendinger

Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian

Acura

1m46.184s

11.512s

20

27

GTD

B.Keating, J.Bleekemolen, L.Stolz, F.Fraga

Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports

Mercedes

1m46.244s

11.572s

20

28

GTD

B.Auberlen, R.Foley, D.Machavern, J.Klingmann

Turner Motorsport

BMW

1m46.295s

11.623s

23

29

GTD

C.Longo, V.Franzoni, M.Gomes, A.Bertolini

Via Italia Racing

Ferrari

1m46.295s

11.623s

28

30

GTD

B.Sellers, R.Hardwick, C.Lewis, A.Caldarelli

Paul Miller Racing

Lamborghini

1m46.337s

11.665s

24

31

GTD

S.Hargrove, Z.Robichon, L.Kern, D.Olsen

Pfaff Motorsports

Porsche

1m46.567s

11.895s

24

32

GTD

C.MacNeil, T.Vilander, D.Farnbacher, J.Westphal

Scuderia Corsa

Ferrari

1m46.574s

11.902s

23

33

GTD

R.Ineichen, M.Bortolotti, C.Engelhart, R.Breukers

GRT Grasser Racing Team

Lamborghini

1m46.579s

11.907s

27

34

GTD

P.Lindsey, P.Long, M.Campbell, N.Boulle

Park Place Motorsports

Porsche

1m46.642s

11.970s

23

35

GTD

J.Potter, A.Lally, S.Pumpelly, M.Mapelli

Magnus Racing

Lamborghini

1m46.692s

12.020s

24

36

GTD

R.Heistand, J.Hawksworth, A.Cindric, N.Cassidy

AIM Vasser Sullivan

Lexus

1m46.739s

12.067s

23

37

GTD

F.Montecalvo, T.Bell, A.Telitz, J.Segal

AIM Vasser Sullivan

Lexus

1m46.781s

12.109s

25

38

GTD

K.Legge, A.Beatriz, S.de Silvestro, C.Nielsen

Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing

Acura

1m46.829s

12.157s

24

39

GTD

D.Morad, C.Mies, R.Feller, D.Vanthoor

Montaplast by Land-Motorsport

Audi

1m46.935s

12.263s

24

40

GTD

E.Busnelli, F.Babini, T.Proto, G.Altoe

Ebimotors

Lamborghini

1m47.234s

12.562s

27

41

GTD

J.Haring, K.Bachler, S.Muller, S.Gorig, A.Renauer

NGT Motorsport

Porsche

1m47.444s

12.772s

27

42

GTD

T.Pappas, M.Seefried, M.Cairoli, D.Werner

Black Swan Racing

Porsche

1m47.453s

12.781s

25

43

GTD

S.Dunn, L.Lundqvist, M.Pavlovic, D.Yount

Precision Performance Motorsports

Lamborghini

1m47.527s

12.855s

27

44

GTD

M.Buhk, F.Schiller, D.Baumann, J.Perez

P1 Motorsports

Mercedes

1m47.534s

12.862s

20

45

GTD

F.Vervisch, K.van der Linde, I.James, R.De Angelis

WRT Speedstar Audi Sport

Audi

1m47.593s

12.921s

24

46

GTD

P.Chase, R.Dalziel, E.P.Companc, C.Haase

Starworks Motorsport

Audi

1m47.673s

13.001s

21

47

GTD

A.Davis, A.Riberas, W.Hardeman, M.Winkelhock

Moorespeed

Audi

1m47.724s

13.052s

24


