Daytona 24 Hours: Action Express leads low-key first practice

Nasr leads rain-affected first Daytona session

Action Express Racing driver Felipe Nasr began the defence of his IMSA Sportscar Championship by going fastest in first free practice for this weekend's Daytona 24 Hours series opener.

The Brazilian and team-mate Filipe Albuquerque monopolised the top spot during the 45-minute session held in mixed conditions aboard the pair of Action Express Cadillac DPi-V.R Daytona Prototype internationals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nasr was quickest on wet tyres before swapping over to Michelin slicks and setting a succession of faster lap times.

He ended up on a 1m36.108s, just over two seconds slower than the best times from the pre-race 'Roar' test at the beginning of the month.

Albuquerque was second fastest on a 1m36.707s, while Tristan Vautier made it three Cadillacs at the top of the times with a 1m37.595s aboard the best of the JDC-Miller DPi-V.Rs.

Fastest non-Cadillac was Jonathan Bomarito in the best of the two Joest-run Mazda RT24-Ps on a 1m38.561s.

The Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac that two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso will drive was only 29th at the end of the session with a time set before the track was at its quickest.

The two Penske Acura ARX-05s did not complete a flying lap.

The best LMP2 was the DragonSpeed ORECA-Gibson 07, which ended up 11th overall with a 1m46.657s from Henrik Hedman.

Nasr leads rain-affected first Daytona session

The two CORE Autosport-run factory Porsche 911 RSRs were fifth and six in the outright times after Frederic Makowiecki and Mathieu Jaminet managed to get onto slick tyres at the end.

Makowiecki's 1m45.334s put the Porsche nearly two seconds up on the third-place GT Le Mans car, the #17 Ganassi Ford GT in which Joey Hand set the time.

Fastest in GT Daytona was Corey Lewis in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

Story continues

He set his time during an additional 15-minutes of track time at the end of the session reserved for silver and bronze-rated drivers in GTD.

Lewis posted a 1m46.577s to just edge out Kelvin van der Linde in the WRT Audi R8 LMS as the track conditions improved.

FP1 times

Pos Class Driver Team Car Time Gap Laps 1 DPi F.Nasr, E.Curran, P.Derani Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac 1m36.108s - 20 2 DPi J.Barbosa, F.Albuquerque, C.Fittipaldi Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac 1m36.707s 0.599s 15 3 DPi M.Goikhberg, T.Vautier, D.Defrancesco, R.Barrichello JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac 1m37.595s 1.487s 11 4 DPi J.Bomarito, H.Tincknell, O.Pla Mazda Team Joest Mazda 1m38.561s 2.453s 12 5 GTLM P.Pilet, N.Tandy, F.Makowiecki Porsche GT Team Porsche 1m45.334s 9.226s 19 6 GTLM E.Bamber, L.Vanthoor, M.Jaminet Porsche GT Team Porsche 1m46.156s 10.048s 20 7 DPi W.Owen, R.Binder, A.Canapino, K.Kaiser Juncos Racing Cadillac 1m46.191s 10.083s 19 8 GTD B.Sellers, R.Hardwick, C.Lewis, A.Caldarelli Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini 1m46.577s 10.469s 9 9 GTD F.Vervisch, K.van der Linde, I.James, R.De Angelis WRT Speedstar Audi Sport Audi 1m46.592s 10.484s 21 10 GTD F.Montecalvo, T.Bell, A.Telitz, J.Segal AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus 1m46.651s 10.543s 20 11 LMP2 H.Hedman, B.Hanley, N.Lapierre, J.Allen DragonSpeed ORECA/Gibson 1m46.657s 10.549s 18 12 GTD B.Auberlen, R.Foley, D.Machavern, J.Klingmann Turner Motorsport BMW 1m46.854s 10.746s 21 13 GTD B.Keating, J.Bleekemolen, L.Stolz, F.Fraga Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports Mercedes 1m46.871s 10.763s 26 14 GTD C.MacNeil, T.Vilander, D.Farnbacher, J.Westphal Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 1m46.911s 10.803s 21 15 GTD M.Farnbacher, T.Hindman, J.Marks, A.Allmendinger Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura 1m47.015s 10.907s 12 16 GTD R.Ineichen, M.Bortolotti, C.Engelhart, R.Breukers GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini 1m47.240s 11.132s 21 17 GTLM J.Hand, D.Muller, S.Bourdais Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford 1m47.259s 11.151s 4 18 GTD P.D.Lana, P.Lamy, M.Lauda, D.Serra Spirit of Race Ferrari 1m47.306s 11.198s 28 19 GTD R.Heistand, J.Hawksworth, A.Cindric, N.Cassidy AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus 1m47.310s 11.202s 17 20 GTLM J.Magnussen, A.Garcia, M.Rockenfeller Corvette Racing Chevrolet 1m47.435s 11.327s 7 21 LMP2 R.Gonzalez, P.Maldonado, S.Saavedra, R.Cullen DragonSpeed ORECA/Gibson 1m47.488s 11.380s 21 22 GTD M.Buhk, F.Schiller, D.Baumann, J.Perez P1 Motorsports Mercedes 1m47.626s 11.518s 7 23 GTD S.Hargrove, Z.Robichon, L.Kern, D.Olsen Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 1m47.696s 11.588s 25 24 GTD K.Legge, A.Beatriz, S.de Silvestro, C.Nielsen Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing Acura 1m47.719s 11.611s 12 25 GTD P.Chase, R.Dalziel, E.P.Companc, C.Haase Starworks Motorsport Audi 1m48.122s 12.014s 18 26 GTLM D.Rigon, M.Molina, A.P.Guidi, J.Calado Risi Competizione Ferrari 1m48.191s 12.083s 15 27 GTD J.Potter, A.Lally, S.Pumpelly, M.Mapelli Magnus Racing Lamborghini 1m48.340s 12.232s 22 28 DPi O.Jarvis, T.Nunez, T.Bernhard, R.Rast Mazda Team Joest Mazda 1m48.595s 12.487s 9 29 DPi R.van der Zande, J.Taylor, F.Alonso, K.Kobayashi Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R Cadillac 1m48.608s 12.500s 9 30 GTD P.Lindsey, P.Long, M.Campbell, N.Boulle Park Place Motorsports Porsche 1m48.782s 12.674s 24 31 GTD T.Pappas, M.Seefried, M.Cairoli, D.Werner Black Swan Racing Porsche 1m48.912s 12.804s 23 32 GTD C.Longo, V.Franzoni, M.Gomes, A.Bertolini Via Italia Racing Ferrari 1m49.029s 12.921s 27 33 DPi J.Bennett, C.Braun, R.Dumas, L.Duval CORE Autosport Nissan 1m50.278s 14.170s 13 34 GTD J.Haring, K.Bachler, S.Muller, S.Gorig, A.Renauer NGT Motorsport Porsche 1m51.379s 15.271s 23 35 GTLM O.Gavin, T.Milner, M.Fassler Corvette Racing Chevrolet 1m52.187s 16.079s 17 36 GTLM A.Farfus, C.De Phillippi, P.Eng, C.Herta BMW Team RLL BMW 1m52.598s 16.490s 16 37 GTLM J.Krohn, J.M.Edwards, C.Mostert, A.Zanardi BMW Team RLL BMW 1m52.739s 16.631s 13 38 GTLM R.Briscoe, R.Westbrook, S.Dixon Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford 1m53.504s 17.396s 3 39 GTD S.Dunn, L.Lundqvist, M.Pavlovic, D.Yount Precision Performance Motorsports Lamborghini 1m54.065s 17.957s 7 40 GTD D.Morad, C.Mies, R.Feller, D.Vanthoor Montaplast by Land-Motorsport Audi 1m54.369s 18.261s 22 41 GTD E.Busnelli, F.Babini, T.Proto, G.Altoe Ebimotors Lamborghini 1m54.705s 18.597s 12 42 GTD A.Davis, A.Riberas, W.Hardeman, M.Winkelhock Moorespeed Audi 2m15.656s 39.548s 14 43 DPi J.P.Montoya, D.Cameron, S.Pagenaud Acura Team Penske Acura - - 6 44 DPi R.Taylor, H.Castroneves, A.Rossi Acura Team Penske Acura - - 5 45 LMP2 K.Masson, R.Masson, C.Cassels, K.Wright Performance Tech Motorsports ORECA/Gibson - - 1 46 LMP2 M.McMurry, G.Aubry, M.Kvamme, E.Guibbert PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA/Gibson - - 0 47 DPi S.Trummer, S.Simpson, C.Miller, J.Piedrahita JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac - - 1





Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus