Daytona 24 Hours: Action Express leads low-key first practice

Gary Watkins
Autosport
Nasr leads rain-affected first Daytona session
Action Express Racing driver Felipe Nasr began the defence of his IMSA Sportscar Championship by going fastest in first free practice for this weekend's Daytona 24 Hours series opener.

The Brazilian and team-mate Filipe Albuquerque monopolised the top spot during the 45-minute session held in mixed conditions aboard the pair of Action Express Cadillac DPi-V.R Daytona Prototype internationals.

Nasr was quickest on wet tyres before swapping over to Michelin slicks and setting a succession of faster lap times.

He ended up on a 1m36.108s, just over two seconds slower than the best times from the pre-race 'Roar' test at the beginning of the month.

Albuquerque was second fastest on a 1m36.707s, while Tristan Vautier made it three Cadillacs at the top of the times with a 1m37.595s aboard the best of the JDC-Miller DPi-V.Rs.

Fastest non-Cadillac was Jonathan Bomarito in the best of the two Joest-run Mazda RT24-Ps on a 1m38.561s.

The Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac that two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso will drive was only 29th at the end of the session with a time set before the track was at its quickest.

The two Penske Acura ARX-05s did not complete a flying lap.

The best LMP2 was the DragonSpeed ORECA-Gibson 07, which ended up 11th overall with a 1m46.657s from Henrik Hedman.

The two CORE Autosport-run factory Porsche 911 RSRs were fifth and six in the outright times after Frederic Makowiecki and Mathieu Jaminet managed to get onto slick tyres at the end.

Makowiecki's 1m45.334s put the Porsche nearly two seconds up on the third-place GT Le Mans car, the #17 Ganassi Ford GT in which Joey Hand set the time.

Fastest in GT Daytona was Corey Lewis in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

He set his time during an additional 15-minutes of track time at the end of the session reserved for silver and bronze-rated drivers in GTD.

Lewis posted a 1m46.577s to just edge out Kelvin van der Linde in the WRT Audi R8 LMS as the track conditions improved.

FP1 times

Pos

Class

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

DPi

F.Nasr, E.Curran, P.Derani

Whelen Engineering Racing

Cadillac

1m36.108s

-

20

2

DPi

J.Barbosa, F.Albuquerque, C.Fittipaldi

Mustang Sampling Racing

Cadillac

1m36.707s

0.599s

15

3

DPi

M.Goikhberg, T.Vautier, D.Defrancesco, R.Barrichello

JDC-Miller Motorsports

Cadillac

1m37.595s

1.487s

11

4

DPi

J.Bomarito, H.Tincknell, O.Pla

Mazda Team Joest

Mazda

1m38.561s

2.453s

12

5

GTLM

P.Pilet, N.Tandy, F.Makowiecki

Porsche GT Team

Porsche

1m45.334s

9.226s

19

6

GTLM

E.Bamber, L.Vanthoor, M.Jaminet

Porsche GT Team

Porsche

1m46.156s

10.048s

20

7

DPi

W.Owen, R.Binder, A.Canapino, K.Kaiser

Juncos Racing

Cadillac

1m46.191s

10.083s

19

8

GTD

B.Sellers, R.Hardwick, C.Lewis, A.Caldarelli

Paul Miller Racing

Lamborghini

1m46.577s

10.469s

9

9

GTD

F.Vervisch, K.van der Linde, I.James, R.De Angelis

WRT Speedstar Audi Sport

Audi

1m46.592s

10.484s

21

10

GTD

F.Montecalvo, T.Bell, A.Telitz, J.Segal

AIM Vasser Sullivan

Lexus

1m46.651s

10.543s

20

11

LMP2

H.Hedman, B.Hanley, N.Lapierre, J.Allen

DragonSpeed

ORECA/Gibson

1m46.657s

10.549s

18

12

GTD

B.Auberlen, R.Foley, D.Machavern, J.Klingmann

Turner Motorsport

BMW

1m46.854s

10.746s

21

13

GTD

B.Keating, J.Bleekemolen, L.Stolz, F.Fraga

Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports

Mercedes

1m46.871s

10.763s

26

14

GTD

C.MacNeil, T.Vilander, D.Farnbacher, J.Westphal

Scuderia Corsa

Ferrari

1m46.911s

10.803s

21

15

GTD

M.Farnbacher, T.Hindman, J.Marks, A.Allmendinger

Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian

Acura

1m47.015s

10.907s

12

16

GTD

R.Ineichen, M.Bortolotti, C.Engelhart, R.Breukers

GRT Grasser Racing Team

Lamborghini

1m47.240s

11.132s

21

17

GTLM

J.Hand, D.Muller, S.Bourdais

Ford Chip Ganassi Racing

Ford

1m47.259s

11.151s

4

18

GTD

P.D.Lana, P.Lamy, M.Lauda, D.Serra

Spirit of Race

Ferrari

1m47.306s

11.198s

28

19

GTD

R.Heistand, J.Hawksworth, A.Cindric, N.Cassidy

AIM Vasser Sullivan

Lexus

1m47.310s

11.202s

17

20

GTLM

J.Magnussen, A.Garcia, M.Rockenfeller

Corvette Racing

Chevrolet

1m47.435s

11.327s

7

21

LMP2

R.Gonzalez, P.Maldonado, S.Saavedra, R.Cullen

DragonSpeed

ORECA/Gibson

1m47.488s

11.380s

21

22

GTD

M.Buhk, F.Schiller, D.Baumann, J.Perez

P1 Motorsports

Mercedes

1m47.626s

11.518s

7

23

GTD

S.Hargrove, Z.Robichon, L.Kern, D.Olsen

Pfaff Motorsports

Porsche

1m47.696s

11.588s

25

24

GTD

K.Legge, A.Beatriz, S.de Silvestro, C.Nielsen

Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing

Acura

1m47.719s

11.611s

12

25

GTD

P.Chase, R.Dalziel, E.P.Companc, C.Haase

Starworks Motorsport

Audi

1m48.122s

12.014s

18

26

GTLM

D.Rigon, M.Molina, A.P.Guidi, J.Calado

Risi Competizione

Ferrari

1m48.191s

12.083s

15

27

GTD

J.Potter, A.Lally, S.Pumpelly, M.Mapelli

Magnus Racing

Lamborghini

1m48.340s

12.232s

22

28

DPi

O.Jarvis, T.Nunez, T.Bernhard, R.Rast

Mazda Team Joest

Mazda

1m48.595s

12.487s

9

29

DPi

R.van der Zande, J.Taylor, F.Alonso, K.Kobayashi

Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R

Cadillac

1m48.608s

12.500s

9

30

GTD

P.Lindsey, P.Long, M.Campbell, N.Boulle

Park Place Motorsports

Porsche

1m48.782s

12.674s

24

31

GTD

T.Pappas, M.Seefried, M.Cairoli, D.Werner

Black Swan Racing

Porsche

1m48.912s

12.804s

23

32

GTD

C.Longo, V.Franzoni, M.Gomes, A.Bertolini

Via Italia Racing

Ferrari

1m49.029s

12.921s

27

33

DPi

J.Bennett, C.Braun, R.Dumas, L.Duval

CORE Autosport

Nissan

1m50.278s

14.170s

13

34

GTD

J.Haring, K.Bachler, S.Muller, S.Gorig, A.Renauer

NGT Motorsport

Porsche

1m51.379s

15.271s

23

35

GTLM

O.Gavin, T.Milner, M.Fassler

Corvette Racing

Chevrolet

1m52.187s

16.079s

17

36

GTLM

A.Farfus, C.De Phillippi, P.Eng, C.Herta

BMW Team RLL

BMW

1m52.598s

16.490s

16

37

GTLM

J.Krohn, J.M.Edwards, C.Mostert, A.Zanardi

BMW Team RLL

BMW

1m52.739s

16.631s

13

38

GTLM

R.Briscoe, R.Westbrook, S.Dixon

Ford Chip Ganassi Racing

Ford

1m53.504s

17.396s

3

39

GTD

S.Dunn, L.Lundqvist, M.Pavlovic, D.Yount

Precision Performance Motorsports

Lamborghini

1m54.065s

17.957s

7

40

GTD

D.Morad, C.Mies, R.Feller, D.Vanthoor

Montaplast by Land-Motorsport

Audi

1m54.369s

18.261s

22

41

GTD

E.Busnelli, F.Babini, T.Proto, G.Altoe

Ebimotors

Lamborghini

1m54.705s

18.597s

12

42

GTD

A.Davis, A.Riberas, W.Hardeman, M.Winkelhock

Moorespeed

Audi

2m15.656s

39.548s

14

43

DPi

J.P.Montoya, D.Cameron, S.Pagenaud

Acura Team Penske

Acura

-

-

6

44

DPi

R.Taylor, H.Castroneves, A.Rossi

Acura Team Penske

Acura

-

-

5

45

LMP2

K.Masson, R.Masson, C.Cassels, K.Wright

Performance Tech Motorsports

ORECA/Gibson

-

-

1

46

LMP2

M.McMurry, G.Aubry, M.Kvamme, E.Guibbert

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports

ORECA/Gibson

-

-

0

47

DPi

S.Trummer, S.Simpson, C.Miller, J.Piedrahita

JDC-Miller Motorsports

Cadillac

-

-

1


