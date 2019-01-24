Daytona 24 Hours: Action Express leads low-key first practice
Action Express Racing driver Felipe Nasr began the defence of his IMSA Sportscar Championship by going fastest in first free practice for this weekend's Daytona 24 Hours series opener.
The Brazilian and team-mate Filipe Albuquerque monopolised the top spot during the 45-minute session held in mixed conditions aboard the pair of Action Express Cadillac DPi-V.R Daytona Prototype internationals.
Nasr was quickest on wet tyres before swapping over to Michelin slicks and setting a succession of faster lap times.
He ended up on a 1m36.108s, just over two seconds slower than the best times from the pre-race 'Roar' test at the beginning of the month.
Albuquerque was second fastest on a 1m36.707s, while Tristan Vautier made it three Cadillacs at the top of the times with a 1m37.595s aboard the best of the JDC-Miller DPi-V.Rs.
Fastest non-Cadillac was Jonathan Bomarito in the best of the two Joest-run Mazda RT24-Ps on a 1m38.561s.
The Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac that two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso will drive was only 29th at the end of the session with a time set before the track was at its quickest.
The two Penske Acura ARX-05s did not complete a flying lap.
The best LMP2 was the DragonSpeed ORECA-Gibson 07, which ended up 11th overall with a 1m46.657s from Henrik Hedman.
The two CORE Autosport-run factory Porsche 911 RSRs were fifth and six in the outright times after Frederic Makowiecki and Mathieu Jaminet managed to get onto slick tyres at the end.
Makowiecki's 1m45.334s put the Porsche nearly two seconds up on the third-place GT Le Mans car, the #17 Ganassi Ford GT in which Joey Hand set the time.
Fastest in GT Daytona was Corey Lewis in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3.
He set his time during an additional 15-minutes of track time at the end of the session reserved for silver and bronze-rated drivers in GTD.
Lewis posted a 1m46.577s to just edge out Kelvin van der Linde in the WRT Audi R8 LMS as the track conditions improved.
FP1 times
Pos
Class
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
DPi
F.Nasr, E.Curran, P.Derani
Whelen Engineering Racing
Cadillac
1m36.108s
-
20
2
DPi
J.Barbosa, F.Albuquerque, C.Fittipaldi
Mustang Sampling Racing
Cadillac
1m36.707s
0.599s
15
3
DPi
M.Goikhberg, T.Vautier, D.Defrancesco, R.Barrichello
JDC-Miller Motorsports
Cadillac
1m37.595s
1.487s
11
4
DPi
J.Bomarito, H.Tincknell, O.Pla
Mazda Team Joest
Mazda
1m38.561s
2.453s
12
5
GTLM
P.Pilet, N.Tandy, F.Makowiecki
Porsche GT Team
Porsche
1m45.334s
9.226s
19
6
GTLM
E.Bamber, L.Vanthoor, M.Jaminet
Porsche GT Team
Porsche
1m46.156s
10.048s
20
7
DPi
W.Owen, R.Binder, A.Canapino, K.Kaiser
Juncos Racing
Cadillac
1m46.191s
10.083s
19
8
GTD
B.Sellers, R.Hardwick, C.Lewis, A.Caldarelli
Paul Miller Racing
Lamborghini
1m46.577s
10.469s
9
9
GTD
F.Vervisch, K.van der Linde, I.James, R.De Angelis
WRT Speedstar Audi Sport
Audi
1m46.592s
10.484s
21
10
GTD
F.Montecalvo, T.Bell, A.Telitz, J.Segal
AIM Vasser Sullivan
Lexus
1m46.651s
10.543s
20
11
LMP2
H.Hedman, B.Hanley, N.Lapierre, J.Allen
DragonSpeed
ORECA/Gibson
1m46.657s
10.549s
18
12
GTD
B.Auberlen, R.Foley, D.Machavern, J.Klingmann
Turner Motorsport
BMW
1m46.854s
10.746s
21
13
GTD
B.Keating, J.Bleekemolen, L.Stolz, F.Fraga
Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports
Mercedes
1m46.871s
10.763s
26
14
GTD
C.MacNeil, T.Vilander, D.Farnbacher, J.Westphal
Scuderia Corsa
Ferrari
1m46.911s
10.803s
21
15
GTD
M.Farnbacher, T.Hindman, J.Marks, A.Allmendinger
Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
Acura
1m47.015s
10.907s
12
16
GTD
R.Ineichen, M.Bortolotti, C.Engelhart, R.Breukers
GRT Grasser Racing Team
Lamborghini
1m47.240s
11.132s
21
17
GTLM
J.Hand, D.Muller, S.Bourdais
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Ford
1m47.259s
11.151s
4
18
GTD
P.D.Lana, P.Lamy, M.Lauda, D.Serra
Spirit of Race
Ferrari
1m47.306s
11.198s
28
19
GTD
R.Heistand, J.Hawksworth, A.Cindric, N.Cassidy
AIM Vasser Sullivan
Lexus
1m47.310s
11.202s
17
20
GTLM
J.Magnussen, A.Garcia, M.Rockenfeller
Corvette Racing
Chevrolet
1m47.435s
11.327s
7
21
LMP2
R.Gonzalez, P.Maldonado, S.Saavedra, R.Cullen
DragonSpeed
ORECA/Gibson
1m47.488s
11.380s
21
22
GTD
M.Buhk, F.Schiller, D.Baumann, J.Perez
P1 Motorsports
Mercedes
1m47.626s
11.518s
7
23
GTD
S.Hargrove, Z.Robichon, L.Kern, D.Olsen
Pfaff Motorsports
Porsche
1m47.696s
11.588s
25
24
GTD
K.Legge, A.Beatriz, S.de Silvestro, C.Nielsen
Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing
Acura
1m47.719s
11.611s
12
25
GTD
P.Chase, R.Dalziel, E.P.Companc, C.Haase
Starworks Motorsport
Audi
1m48.122s
12.014s
18
26
GTLM
D.Rigon, M.Molina, A.P.Guidi, J.Calado
Risi Competizione
Ferrari
1m48.191s
12.083s
15
27
GTD
J.Potter, A.Lally, S.Pumpelly, M.Mapelli
Magnus Racing
Lamborghini
1m48.340s
12.232s
22
28
DPi
O.Jarvis, T.Nunez, T.Bernhard, R.Rast
Mazda Team Joest
Mazda
1m48.595s
12.487s
9
29
DPi
R.van der Zande, J.Taylor, F.Alonso, K.Kobayashi
Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R
Cadillac
1m48.608s
12.500s
9
30
GTD
P.Lindsey, P.Long, M.Campbell, N.Boulle
Park Place Motorsports
Porsche
1m48.782s
12.674s
24
31
GTD
T.Pappas, M.Seefried, M.Cairoli, D.Werner
Black Swan Racing
Porsche
1m48.912s
12.804s
23
32
GTD
C.Longo, V.Franzoni, M.Gomes, A.Bertolini
Via Italia Racing
Ferrari
1m49.029s
12.921s
27
33
DPi
J.Bennett, C.Braun, R.Dumas, L.Duval
CORE Autosport
Nissan
1m50.278s
14.170s
13
34
GTD
J.Haring, K.Bachler, S.Muller, S.Gorig, A.Renauer
NGT Motorsport
Porsche
1m51.379s
15.271s
23
35
GTLM
O.Gavin, T.Milner, M.Fassler
Corvette Racing
Chevrolet
1m52.187s
16.079s
17
36
GTLM
A.Farfus, C.De Phillippi, P.Eng, C.Herta
BMW Team RLL
BMW
1m52.598s
16.490s
16
37
GTLM
J.Krohn, J.M.Edwards, C.Mostert, A.Zanardi
BMW Team RLL
BMW
1m52.739s
16.631s
13
38
GTLM
R.Briscoe, R.Westbrook, S.Dixon
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Ford
1m53.504s
17.396s
3
39
GTD
S.Dunn, L.Lundqvist, M.Pavlovic, D.Yount
Precision Performance Motorsports
Lamborghini
1m54.065s
17.957s
7
40
GTD
D.Morad, C.Mies, R.Feller, D.Vanthoor
Montaplast by Land-Motorsport
Audi
1m54.369s
18.261s
22
41
GTD
E.Busnelli, F.Babini, T.Proto, G.Altoe
Ebimotors
Lamborghini
1m54.705s
18.597s
12
42
GTD
A.Davis, A.Riberas, W.Hardeman, M.Winkelhock
Moorespeed
Audi
2m15.656s
39.548s
14
43
DPi
J.P.Montoya, D.Cameron, S.Pagenaud
Acura Team Penske
Acura
-
-
6
44
DPi
R.Taylor, H.Castroneves, A.Rossi
Acura Team Penske
Acura
-
-
5
45
LMP2
K.Masson, R.Masson, C.Cassels, K.Wright
Performance Tech Motorsports
ORECA/Gibson
-
-
1
46
LMP2
M.McMurry, G.Aubry, M.Kvamme, E.Guibbert
PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports
ORECA/Gibson
-
-
0
47
DPi
S.Trummer, S.Simpson, C.Miller, J.Piedrahita
JDC-Miller Motorsports
Cadillac
-
-
1
