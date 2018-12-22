Dayton uses hot start to defeat Presbyterian 81-69

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Jalen Crutcher scored 19 points, Jordan Davis added 18 and Trey Landers had a double-double as Dayton used a dominating first half to defeat Presbyterian 81-69 on Saturday.

Landers had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Flyers (7-5). Three other players had eight and leading scorer Josh Cunningham (16.0 points per game) scored only five, but made both the shots he took. Only seven players played for Dayton.

The Flyers were 19 of 25 (76 percent) in the first half, racing to a 45-17 lead. All seven Flyers scored, with Crutcher getting 14. The Blue Hose were 6 of 32 (19 percent), going 4 of 16 outside the arc and 2 of 16 inside.

Dayton used a 10-0 run to take the lead for good early at 13-3 and in the final 10 minutes of the first half outscored Presbyterian 24-4.

Presbyterian (6-7) had an 11-0 run in the middle of the second half that only cut the lead to 18. The Blue Hose made 10 3s in the second half to finish 14 of 41.