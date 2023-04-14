Dayton REALTORS(R) Honors KeyBank’s Kenya K. Taylor with 2023 Marie Kindrick Fair Housing Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Dayton REALTORS® has honored Kenya K. Taylor, Corporate Responsibility Officer for KeyBank in Central and Southwest Ohio, with its 2023 Marie Kindrick Fair Housing Award for Community Professional. In her role, Taylor ensures that KeyBank remains true to its purpose of helping the communities it serves thrive. This involves doing business fairly and responsibly, making meaningful investments in the places where we live and work and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, including fair housing principles.

Marie Kindrick, for whom the award is named, was a remarkable woman who, for nearly sixty years, was committed to working for the rights of those who are under-represented. Each year Dayton REALTORS®, in partnership with the Miami Valley Fair Housing Center, pays tribute to Kindrick and honors her vision to work for fairness and equality for everyone by awarding a Community Professional, a Community Volunteer, and a REALTOR® who have "exhibited an outstanding commitment to fair housing principles."

Taylor is an advocate for community involvement and investment. For more than eight years, she has served as a board member of the Greater Dayton Realtors Association (GDRA). A division of the National Association of Real Estate, the GDRA focuses on democracy in housing, serving the underserved and increasing black homeownership. Taylor regularly partners with local housing agencies including the HomeOwnership Center of Greater Dayton, Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, Miami Valley Fair Housing and others to increase financial literacy and homeownership. She also participates in homebuying seminars, financial literacy classes, and volunteers with many agencies in Dayton at community events.

Since 2017, KeyBank has followed through on community commitments it made with investments totaling more than $187 million in Dayton. This includes more than $38 million in home lending to low-to-moderate income individuals and communities.

