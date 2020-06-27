Daytime Emmys: Alex Trebek Named Best Game Show Host; Ellen DeGeneres Pledges To “Amplify Voices” Of People Of Color – Winners Unveiled Live

Click here to read the full article.

Refresh for updates Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show host. “I’ll be honest with you this one is a shock, very surprising to me,” Trebek said in accepting his win, adding, “Speaking as one who has now been nominated 32 times and won 7 times, I think I can say with some degree of authority that winning is nicer.”

Ellen DeGeneres, accepting the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show for her self-titled program, pledged to use the next couple years of her contract “to amplify the voices of black people and people of color” on her show.

Saying that daytime talk shows could “do a lot more with the platform we’re given,” DeGeneres vowed to use her show as an agent of change.

“I have been doing this show for 17 years and we have a few more to go,” DeGeneres said from her home. “If anything has become clear over the last month or so, it’s that we can do a lot more with the platform that we’re given. I intend to use the next two years of my show as a platform for change, to amplify voices of black people and people of color and to educate my audience. More than ever, I feel like this is a responsibility to affect change.”

NBC’s Today Show won the Emmy for Outstanding Morning Show. Kelly Clarkson took the award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

The View, Jeopardy, Tamara Braun of General Hospital and Bryton James of The Young and the Restless took the first announced prizes on tonight’s Daytime Emmy Awards, with recipients offering virtual – and brief – pretaped acceptance speeches from their homes.

Both of the winners in the supporting acting categories spoke out for racial justice in their acceptance speeches.

The best soaps, game shows and TV’s onscreen legal minds will be going for the gold tonight on the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, kicking off at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. This year, the televised awards in the leading categories are being presented virtually, with hosts, presenters, nominees and winners appearing remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional categories will be announced on the Daytime Emmys’ social media accounts immediately after the CBS broadcast, with others streamed in separate virtual ceremonies on July 19 and July 26.

Joining hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond will be presenters and performers including Gayle King, Kelsey Grammer, Kathie Lee Gifford, Scott Evans, Wayne Brady, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Maurice Bernard and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, among others.

Deadline will update this list as winners are announced…

Winners In Categories Scheduled For The CBS Broadcast:

Outstanding Digital Drama Series

WINNER: “The Bay”

“Eastsiders”

“After Forever”

“Studio City”

“Dark/Web”

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

WINNER: Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osborne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Marie Osmond, “The Talk”

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, “Live with Kelly and Ryan”

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, Keke Palmer, “GMA3”

Maury Povich, “Maury”

Jeopardy! won Outstanding Game Show, and Alex won Outstanding Game Show Host. We're honored, @DaytimeEmmys! pic.twitter.com/7PddLGow2Q — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 27, 2020





Outstanding Game Show Host

WINNER: Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy”

Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal”

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune”

Alfonso Ribeiro, “Catch 21”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

WINNER: “General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Days of Our Lives”

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

WINNER: “The People’s Court”

“Hot Bench”

“Judge Judy”

“Judge Mathis”

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

Outstanding Special Class Special

WINNER: Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration HBO

93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day NBC

Hate Among Us Popstar TV

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special PBS

The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute CBS

Outstanding Culinary Series

WINNER: “Giada Entertains”

“Valerie’s Home Cooking”

“Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro”

“30 Minute Meals”

“Milk Street”

Outstanding Morning Show

WINNER: “Today Show”

“CBS Sunday Morning”

“Good Morning America”

“Sunday Today with Willie Geist”

“CBS This Morning”

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

WINNER: “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“The Talk”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Live with Kelly and Ryan”

“GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke”

Outstanding Younger Performer

WINNER: Olivia Rose Keegan, “Days of Our Lives”

Sasha Calle, “The Young and the Restless”

Eden McCoy, “General Hospital”

Thia Megia, “Days of Our Lives”

Katelyn MacMullen, “General Hospital”

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

WINNER: “The View”

“Rachael Ray”

“Red Table Talk”

“Today Show with Hoda and Jenna”

“The 3rd Hour of Today”

Outstanding Game Show

WINNER: “Jeopardy”

“The Price is Right”

“Family Feud”

“Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader”

“Double Dare”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Tamara Braun, “General Hospital”

Christel Khalil, “The Young and the Restless”

Annika Noellee, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Rebecca Budig, “General Hospital”

Susan Seaforth Hayes, “Days of Our Lives”





Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Bryton James, “The Young and the Restless”

Chandler Massey, “Days of Our Lives”

Wally Kurth, “Days of Our Lives”

Mark Grossman, “The Young and the Restless”

Paul Telfer, “Days of Our Lives”

James Patrick Stuart, “General Hospital”

Nominees In Categories Scheduled For The CBS Broadcast:

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Young and the Restless”

“General Hospital”

“Days of Our Lives”

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Katherine Kelly Lang, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Maura West, “General Hospital”

Arianne Zucker, “Days of Our Lives”

Finola Hughes, “General Hospital”

Heather Tom, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Thompson, “The Young and the Restless”

Steve Burton, “General Hospital”

Jon Lindstrom, “General Hospital”

Thorsten Kaye, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Thaao Penghlis, “Days of Our Lives”

Outstanding Entertainment News Show

“Entertainment Tonight”

“Access Hollywood”

“Extra”

“Inside Edition”

“E! News”

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

“The Young and the Restless”

“General Hospital”

“Days of Our Lives”

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall”

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, “Red Table Talk”

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro, “The View”

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, “Today Show with Hoda and Jenna”

Larry King, “Larry King Now”

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Olivia Rose Keegan, “Days of Our Lives”

Sasha Calle, “The Young and the Restless”

Eden McCoy, “General Hospital”

Thia Megia, “Days of Our Lives”

Katelyn MacMullen, “General Hospital”

Outstanding Children’s Animated Series

“The Loud House”

“Arthur”

“The Dragon Prince”

“Trolls: The Beat Goes On”

“Niko and the Sword of Light”

“Craig of the Creek”

