‘General Hospital’ Takes Best Drama At Daytime Emmys: Complete Winners List
General Hospital, Jeopardy! and The Kelly Clarkson Show were among the big winners at the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which were handed out tonight in a ceremony hosted by The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood.
See the winners list for all 41 categories below.
ABC’s General Hospital walked away with a leading six statuettes including the marquee Outstanding Drama Series. Jeopardy! won a pair of awards, including one for its late host, Alex Trebek. Larry King also won a posthumous award tonight, for Informational Talk Show Host. The Kelly Clarkson Show won for Entertainment Talk Show and host Kelly Clarkson.
Netflix dominated among networks, taking all of its nine trophies during the non-televised pre-show. ABC was next with five. CBS was third among nets with four wins, and NBC, PBS and Amazon Prime were the only others with multiple trophies. Syndicated programs also combined to win nine.
The show, which aired live in the East on CBS and Paramount+ but delayed in the West, also paid tribute to a trio of TV legends who left us during the past year: Regis Philbin, Trebek and King.
The Daytime Children’s Programming and Animation Emmy Awards will be presented in a stand-alone streaming show July 17, and the Daytime Lifestyle Programming Emmy Awards follow the next day. Noms for both will be revealed Monday.
Here is the full list of winners at the 48th Daytime Emmys:
WINNERS
Outstanding Drama Series
General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos
General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Larry King
Larry King Now (Ora TV)
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)
Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special
Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Outstanding Game Show Host
Alex Trebek
Jeopardy! (Syndicated)
Outstanding Limited Drama Series
Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)
Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series
General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
The People’s Court (Syndicated)
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Outstanding Culinary Host
Ina Garten
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)
Outstanding Morning Show
CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)
Outstanding Daytime Special Event
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)
Outstanding Game Show
Jeopardy! (Syndicated)
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Max Gail as Mike Corbin
General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Outstanding Makeup
The Real (Syndicated)
Outstanding Makeup for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
Outstanding Hairstyling
The Real (Syndicated)
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
Odd Squad (PBS)
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
Endlings (Hulu)
Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Live and Direct-To-Tape Sound Mixing
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)
Outstanding Sound Mixing And Editing for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
Outstanding Technical Team
Sesame Street (HBO)
Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Lighting Direction
Odd Squad (PBS)
Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding Original Song
“Unsaid Emily”
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous / Launch Campaign (Netflix)
