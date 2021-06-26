‘General Hospital’ Takes Best Drama At Daytime Emmys: Complete Winners List

General Hospital, Jeopardy! and The Kelly Clarkson Show were among the big winners at the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which were handed out tonight in a ceremony hosted by The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood.

See the winners list for all 41 categories below.

ABC’s General Hospital walked away with a leading six statuettes including the marquee Outstanding Drama Series. Jeopardy! won a pair of awards, including one for its late host, Alex Trebek. Larry King also won a posthumous award tonight, for Informational Talk Show Host. The Kelly Clarkson Show won for Entertainment Talk Show and host Kelly Clarkson.

Netflix dominated among networks, taking all of its nine trophies during the non-televised pre-show. ABC was next with five. CBS was third among nets with four wins, and NBC, PBS and Amazon Prime were the only others with multiple trophies. Syndicated programs also combined to win nine.

The show, which aired live in the East on CBS and Paramount+ but delayed in the West, also paid tribute to a trio of TV legends who left us during the past year: Regis Philbin, Trebek and King.

The Daytime Children’s Programming and Animation Emmy Awards will be presented in a stand-alone streaming show July 17, and the Daytime Lifestyle Programming Emmy Awards follow the next day. Noms for both will be revealed Monday.

Here is the full list of winners at the 48th Daytime Emmys:

WINNERS

Outstanding Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Larry King

Larry King Now (Ora TV)

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)

Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special

Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Game Show Host

Alex Trebek

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Outstanding Limited Drama Series

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Kelly Clarkson

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

The People’s Court (Syndicated)

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Outstanding Culinary Host

Ina Garten

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)

Outstanding Morning Show

CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Outstanding Daytime Special Event

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

Outstanding Game Show

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Max Gail as Mike Corbin

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Makeup

The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Makeup for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Outstanding Hairstyling

The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)



Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Odd Squad (PBS)

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Endlings (Hulu)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Live and Direct-To-Tape Sound Mixing

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Outstanding Sound Mixing And Editing for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)



Outstanding Technical Team

Sesame Street (HBO)

Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Odd Squad (PBS)

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Original Song

“Unsaid Emily”

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous / Launch Campaign (Netflix)

