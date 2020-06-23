Daytime Emmys Sets Presenters, Announces On-Air Categories
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Kelsey Grammer and Gayle King are among the roster of presenters and stars set to appear on the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards this Friday on CBS.
CBS announced the line-up today, along with the categories to be presented on-air. (See the complete list below.)
Joining the previously announced hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond will be presenters and performers including Gayle King (CBS This Morning), Kelsey Grammer (Light as a Feather), Melody Scott Thomas (The Young and the Restless), Kathie Lee Gifford (Today Show), Cookie Monster (Sesame Street), Scott Evans (Access Hollywood), Patrika Darbo (The Bold and the Beautiful), Kevin Frazier (Entertainment Tonight), Wayne Brady (Let’s Make a Deal), Michael Strahan (Strahan, Sara & Keke), James Reynolds (Days of Our Lives), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (The Bold and The Beautiful), Maurice Bernard (General Hospital), Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest (Live with Kelly and Ryan), Nate Burleson (Extra), Sunny Hostin (The View) and Eric Braeden (The Young and the Restless).
This year, awards in the leading categories will be presented virtually, with recipients and other guests appearing from home. Additional categories will be announced on the Daytime Emmys’ social media accounts simultaneously with the CBS broadcast, with some immediately following the broadcast and others streamed in separate virtual ceremonies on July 19 and July 26.
The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast Friday, June 26, 8-10 PM ET/PT) on CBS.
Categories scheduled for the CBS broadcast include:
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Entertainment News Show
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
Outstanding Digital Drama Series
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Outstanding Game Show Host
Outstanding Game Show
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Outstanding Special Class Special
Outstanding Culinary Series
Outstanding Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
