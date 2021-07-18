Daytime Emmys, Part 2: Animaniacs, Go! Go! Cory Carson Lead Winners
The second wave of 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards — for Children’s and Animation categories — were announced on Saturday evening, three weeks after the major soap opera and daytime talk show prizes were handed out.
Now, in case you were wondering about the winning streaming programs that can be watched, well, any time of day: “The awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2:00 am and 6:00 pm,” say the rules, “as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content.”
The big winners on Night 2 were Hulu’s Animaniacs, which grabbed virtual gold four times, and Netflix’s Go! Go! Cory Carson (with three wins). Other multiple winners included Netflix’s Hilda and The Healing Powers of Dude, Nickelodeon’s Paddington, Disney Channel’s Elena of Avalor and the Baba Yaga VR experience.
TVLine has listed below the Daytime Emmy winners announced on July 17; the third and final wave of winners (for Lifestyle programming) will be announced this Sunday night.
Outstanding Children’s Animated Series
Hilda (Netflix)
Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series
Paddington (Nickelodeon)
Outstanding Educational and Informational Series
PBS Kids Talk About (PBS)
Outstanding Preschool, Children’s or Family Viewing Program
The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)
Outstanding Short Form Children’s Program
Girls Voices Now (Here TV)
Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)
Younger Performer in a Children’s Program
Sophie Grace, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
Principal Performance in a Children’s Program
Jace Chapman, The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)
Limited Performance in a Children’s Program
Lupita Nyongo, Bookmarks: Celebrating Black voices (Netflix)
Performer in a Daytime Animated Program
Parker Simmons (as Mao Mao, King Snugglemagne, Slim Pigguns and Guard), Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart (Cartoon Network)
Performer in a Preschool Animated Program
Mark Hamill (as Vuli), Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)
Writing Team for a Daytime Animated Program
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney+)
Writing Team for a Preschool, Children’s or Family Viewing Program
The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)
Writing Team for a Preschool Animated Program
Paddington (Nickelodeon)
Directing Team for a Preschool, Children’s or Family Viewing Program
Sesame Street (HBO)
Directing Team for a Daytime Animated Program
Baba Yoga
Directing Team for a Preschool Animated Program
Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)
Voice Directing for a Daytime Animated Series
Animaniacs (Hulu)
Casting for a Daytime Animated Program
Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)
Casting for a Live-Action Children’s Program
The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)
Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Daytime Animated Program
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+)
Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
Dragon Rescue Riders (Netflix)
Music Direction and Composition for a Preschool, Children’s or Animated Program
Tom and Jerry (Boomerang)
Original Song for a Preschool, Children’s or Animated Program
“Suffragette City,” Animaniacs (Hulu)
Individual Achievement in Animation — Background Design
Mike Dutton (set designer), Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)
Individual Achievement in Animation – Character Design
Kal Athannassov (art director), Baba Yaga
Individual Achievement in Animation – Character Animation
Anne Moth (3D animator), Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)
Individual Achievement in Animation – Production Design
Chris Sasaki (production designer), Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)
Individual Achievement in Animation – Storyboard (TIE)
Karl Hadrika (storyboard artist), Animaniacs (Hulu)
Zesung Kang (2D animator), Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)
Editing for a Daytime Animated Program (TIE)
Animaniacs (Hulu)
Hilda (Netflix)
Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
Stillwater (Apple TV+)
Main Title for a Daytime Animated Program
Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (Netflix)
