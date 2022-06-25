Daytime Emmy Awards Ceremony Underway (Winners List Updating Live)

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has begun handing out the hardware at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The ceremony is airing live on the East Coast and streaming on Paramount+.

The in-person ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium opened with a not-so-subtle reference to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling. After host Kevin Frazier referenced how well his co-host Nischelle Turner looked in her blue gown, she replied, “I chose this dress. It was my choice.” The comment was met with huge applause.

Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet – Photo Gallery

Later, Drew Carey paid tribute to 50 years of The Price is Right. And Susan Lucci received a standing ovation after she took the stage to introduce the In Memoriam segment that included a performance by Michael Bolton, who sang his 1983 hit “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You.”

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series: General Hospital

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host: Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Outstanding Informative Talk Show: Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+

Outstanding Supporting Performance, Actor, in a Daytime Drama: Jeff Kober, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Performance, Actress, in a Daytime Drama: Kelly Thiebaud, General Hospital

The Daytime Emmys recognize outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs. The first set of trophies were distributed June 18 at the 49th Annual Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards.

