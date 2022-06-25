Daytime Emmy Awards Ceremony Underway (Winners List Updating Live)

Lynette Rice
·1 min read

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has begun handing out the hardware at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The ceremony is airing live on the East Coast and streaming on Paramount+.

The in-person ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium opened with a not-so-subtle reference to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling. After host Kevin Frazier referenced how well his co-host Nischelle Turner looked in her blue gown, she replied, “I chose this dress. It was my choice.” The comment was met with huge applause.

More from Deadline

Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet – Photo Gallery

Later, Drew Carey paid tribute to 50 years of The Price is Right. And Susan Lucci received a standing ovation after she took the stage to introduce the In Memoriam segment that included a performance by Michael Bolton, who sang his 1983 hit “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You.”

Keep checking back as we update winners.

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series: General Hospital

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host: Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Outstanding Informative Talk Show: Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+

Outstanding Supporting Performance, Actor, in a Daytime Drama: Jeff Kober, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Performance, Actress, in a Daytime Drama: Kelly Thiebaud, General Hospital

The Daytime Emmys recognize outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs. The first set of trophies were distributed June 18 at the 49th Annual Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • How To Watch Daytime Emmys Ceremony Online & On TV

    The 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards are set to be handed out Friday in a two-hour telecast hosted by Entertainment Tonight duo Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner that will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 6 p.m. ET/PT. The ceremony takes place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, with the show in-person again after […]

  • 'General Hospital' sweeps supporting nods at Daytime Emmys

    Two “General Hospital” actors have won supporting honors at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Kelly Thiebaud plays Dr. Britt Westbourne and Jeff Kober portrays Cyrus Renault on the ABC drama. Kober is known for his extensive film and primetime work on such shows as “Sons of Anarchy” and “The Walking Dead.”

  • Daytime Emmys 2022 Winners List (UPDATED LIVE)

    The 49th annual Daytime Emmys returned to a live, in-person event on Friday night, and the day’s news — the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the assault on women’s rights by a rogue Supreme Court — threatened to overshadow the event. But the two-hour telecast, hosted by “Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle […]

  • 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards: Find Out Who Won! (Updating Live)

    The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ Friday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

  • Live updates: Here are the states where abortion is illegal, protected, or under threat after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

    The Supreme Court has overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that granted a nationwide, constitutional right to an abortion.

  • Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet – Photo Gallery

    The Daytime Emmy Awards are getting in full swing Friday at the Pasadena Civic Center, where awards will be presented in 14 marquee categories celebrating the best in daytime TV. Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner are hosting the 49th annual honors, which are being broadcast live tonight beginning at 6 ET/PT on CBS and streaming […]

  • Mariners slug four homers to beat A's 8-2, snap 3-game skid

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Julio Rodríguez and his teammates were amazed watching from the dugout as baseballs kept clearing the fences — one, two, then three of them in a row. Rodríguez hit a two-run homer, Jesse Winker followed with a solo drive and then Eugenio Suárez connected in a burst of three straight longballs by Seattle in the seventh, and the Mariners slugged past the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of stumbling AL West rivals. “It just felt amazing honestly just seein

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Hockey Canada grilled over handling of alleged sexual assault, financial settlement

    Hockey Canada executives were under fire Monday as parliamentarians grilled the organization over its handling of an alleged sexual assault four years ago that resulted in a settled lawsuit last month. Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney and president Scott Smith were among the witnesses called to testify before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa. Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit in May after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the country's 2018 world jun

  • Brown introduced as Kings coach after helping Warriors win

    During a break between Golden State's Western Conference finals games against Dallas, then-Warriors top assistant Mike Brown jumped on a plane to San Diego to watch his new star De’Aaron Fox work out and take the Sacramento guard and his family to lunch. Brown got right back on a plane afterward to rejoin Golden State for playoff preparations. At last Tuesday, Brown was formally introduced as the Kings' new coach, just one day after celebrating the Warriors' fourth championship in eight years wi

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.

  • Bobby Webster on trade rumours surrounding OG Anunoby

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster addresses the numerous trade rumours centered around forward OG Anunoby ahead of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the