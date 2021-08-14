Daytime Drive-in Theater Debuts In Loudon, Tennessee

There’s day drinking, daytime television, and day care. Now, there’s a daytime drive-in theater.

The new Loco Drive-In in Loudon, Tenn. is open for business, allowing viewers who can’t wait for the night to see films in the comfort of the great outdoors during the day.

A 35-foot by 63-foot LED video board screen is capable of screening films in bright sunlight. The screen uses Samsung technology to display a 4K picture, similar to a traditional television.

“There’s no facility that we know of like this right now in the US. That’s what Hollywood is telling us,” said Gordon Whitener, founder and CEO of the Whitener Company, to Knox News. “This will be truly unique… the drive-in will be the core, but we’ll have concerts, car shows, boat shows and more.”

The drive-in holds 400 cars and uses loud speakers rather than radios to broadcast sound.

CNN reports that drive-in theaters generated 85% of theater box office revenue last year, while in 2019, they accounted for just 2.9% percent.

Loco Drive-In is now showing classic films such as Smokey and the Bandit, Minions and Days of Thunder. New films will come later this summer, along with sports streams, concerts and more.

