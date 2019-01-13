Days after Steph Curry leapfrogs him, Kyle Korver re-takes fourth place on all-time 3-pointer list

With a smooth three-point stroke and a gorgeous swish, Utah Jazz sharpshooter Kyle Korver moved into fourth place on the career three-pointers list on Saturday.

It’s the kind of accomplishment that a player can only dream about at the start of their career. Except it was not particularly exciting for Korver, since he had already done it before. Korver began the year with the fourth-most three pointers in NBA history until Stephen Curry leapfrogged him last week.

However bittersweet it may have been, the game came in classic Korver fashion. The 37-year-old swingman came off the bench to knock down four of his eight triples and was tied for second on the team with 16 points in a 110-102 win over the Chicago Bulls.

And on the record-breaking three to pass Jason Terry, he parked himself strategically behind the three-point line and easily picked up a rebound before knocking down the open shot.

With this 3 pointer, @KyleKorver passed Jason Terry to move into 4th in NBA history with 2,283 career 3-pointers. Ahead of him:

Ray Allen

Reggie Miller

Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/yDjQvzx38e — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 13, 2019





Who is ahead of Korver on the all-time list?

Korver currently sits fourth on the all-time list with 2,284 three pointers, just one behind Curry. The top two places are a bit out of reach, however, with Reggie Miller at 2,560 and Ray Allen at 2,973.

Even if he kept up his scoring pace, it would take until the end of the 2019-20 season or maybe even the start of the 2020-21 season for him to pass Miller. This season, there are only two players who began the year older than 38: Dirk Nowitzki and Vince Carter. Considering Korver thought about retiring after last season, that may not be in the cards.

What’s probably more important to him is making sure he stays in the league as long as 41-year-old Carter and 38-year-old Jamal Crawford, who aren’t far behind him. At 2,165 (Carter) and 2,180 (Crawford) three-pointers, those two aren’t at risk to pass him this year, but if they play a year or two past Korver’s eventual retirement, he could quickly find himself in fifth or sixth place.

Kyle Korver re-took fourth place for career three-pointers after passing Jason Terry. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

Could Korver pass Steph to re-take third place?

Korver certainly will not wind up back ahead of Curry when all is said and done since Curry is seven years younger and destined to break the all-time record. But there is an outside chance that he could briefly leapfrog Curry for third place for just the briefest moment.

Curry is averaging 5.0 three-pointers per game, while Korver only averages 1.9 triples, but anything is possible in a short sample size. The Golden State Warriors next play on Sunday, while the Jazz play on Monday. Korver would only need one more three-pointer than Curry to tie him and two to pass him. The Warriors play next on Tuesday, and they Jazz play on Wednesday, giving Korver another chance to make up ground.

It’s certainly improbably given the sheer volume of three-point shots that Curry puts up. But Korver showed that he still has it with his four three-pointers on Saturday. Maybe for just one day, he’ll have his moment in third place.

