'The days never end': life under lockdown in one of Italy's poorest communities

Alongside the postcard-perfect images of Italy’s silent and deserted Renaissance squares under lockdown, there are the filthy streets of the Zen neighbourhood on the northern outskirts of Palermo. In one of the poorest districts in Europe, a stronghold of the local mafia, there appears no light at the end of the tunnel despite Italy being set to begin its route out of lockdown from next week.

Unemployment skyrocketed in the Zen – built in the 1960s as the city’s Zona Espansione Nord and falling into dilapidation in the decades after – when retailers were forced to close in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“It’s easy to say ‘stay at home’ when you have a spacious apartment and a job waiting for you when it’s all over,” says Rosi Pensato, 43, a Zen resident who is unemployed with four children to feed. “It’s easy to say we’re all in this together when your bank account will get you through the next several months. Put yourselves in our position. We were already poor before Covid-19, and at the end of it we’ll be even poorer.”

Italy’s north, especially the Lombardy region, has faced the steepest loss of life from coronavirus but the south may pay the highest economic price. Sicily and Campania were among the most vulnerable regions in Europe before the outbreak, with over 40% of their populations at risk of severe deprivation and Zen the most acute example.

Designed at the end of the 1960s by Italian architect Vittorio Gregotti, a key figure in 1970s postmodernism and architect of Barcelona’s 1992 Olympic stadium who died in March after contracting coronavirus, the Zen was inspired by the idea of a walled city. Alongside apartments, theatres and workspaces were planned but Gregotti’s dreams for a visionary quarter were soon dashed as many of the blocks were left unfinished and the neighbourhood transformed into a citadel of petty crime and one of the most formidable strongholds of the Cosa Nostra.

Today, the Zen’s 16,000 residents live in derelict and tiny apartments, some with four to eight people in as little as 40 square metres. According to the Zen Insieme Association, the unemployment rate before the outbreak was over 50%.

“Many people living in the Zen get by in the grey economy,” says Ivano Abbruzzi, 48, president of Albero della Vita Foundation, an anti-poverty NGO that fights poverty in Italy’s most depressed areas. “Since the government-imposed lockdown, these people have been short on money and food. There are families that struggle to put dinner on the table, and whose kids – accustomed to eating their only meal at the school canteen – are in tears now that the schools have closed.”

Since the quarantine, Rosi’s cupboard has often been empty. She, her unemployed husband and their four children are getting by on welfare benefits of about €500 a month.

“I haven’t been ashamed to knock on my neighbour’s door and ask for some flour or pasta,” she says. “Our flat is very small and my kids play in 10 square metres. In such a small space, the days never end.”

As Italy’s lockdown seems to be winding down, the inhabitants of the Zen are full of rage and desperation – an extreme example of some of Europe’s most destitute areas on the edge of a nervous breakdown.

“These areas will get worse, at least through the autumn,” says Abbruzzi, whose association has begun to distribute food parcels in poor areas. “The latest OECD estimates are not reassuring, as 27% of Italians are at risk of severe poverty if their income is suspended for more than three months. In the meantime, in the families we have seen, domestic violence and petty crime have increased.”

Many supermarkets near the Zen are being patrolled by police after attempted raids by some residents. In late March, a hamburger chain announced that it was suspending home delivery in the Zen after a driver was mugged there.

“If the state doesn’t step in to help these families, the mafia will take its place,” says the mayor of Palermo, Leoluca Orlando, whose administration has already issued subsidies for 3,000 families in the city. “Mafia bosses are poised to capitalise on people’s needs and to stoke the fire of the crisis.”

The shopping vouchers are however insufficient to cover all the families running out of cash. The brother of a Cosa Nostra boss was reported by the newspaper La Repubblica to be distributing food to the poor in the Zen and journalists have since not been welcome. Mafia lookouts on scooters provide surveillance when the police or other intruders enter the neighbourhood.

Despite the lockdown, drug dealers await customers as Neapolitan pop music – Italy’s answer to gangsta rap – blasts out of apartment windows. Business is bad for them, too, but the vast profits made over the years will allow them to weather the storm.

Caterina Santoro, 24, born and raised in the Zen, does not have such a cushion but because of the widespread crime in the district, continues to be perceived with prejudice. With three children, she and her husband live with her mother and brother. Her youngest child, two, suffers from a heart ailment. Because of the coronavirus emergency, all hospital checkups have been put on hold for the child.

“People see us as criminals,’’ says Caterina. ‘‘They tend to forget that we are not all drug dealers or mafiosi. They forget how poor we are. In the best of times, my husband brings home €400 a month. I can’t even discuss the future. People here are having trouble feeding their kids.”

The future in the Zen looks grim, a time bomb that could explode by year’s end as the recovery of retailers is less than certain.

“The problem is Italy’s chronic inefficiency in combating poverty,” says Abbruzzi. “We were slow to react when the financial crisis of 2007-2008 hit, after which poverty trebled across the country. Experts now agree that the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the economy will be even worse. Once again, we are slow to respond. Just imagine the consequences in a neighbourhood like this.”