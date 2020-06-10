‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Judi Evans Hospitalized With COVID-19

Click here to read the full article.

“Days of Our Lives” star Judi Evans revealed this week that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and remains hospitalized.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to Evans’ publicist, the actress contracted the viral illness while recovering in the hospital following a horse-riding accident in May which resulted in several broken ribs, fractured leg injuries, two chipped vertebra and a broken collarbone.

More from Variety

“I spoke to Judi on Sunday and she is STILL in the hospital – 23 days now and counting,” wrote her publicist, Howie Simon, in a Facebook post.

While at the hospital, the 55-year-old began experiencing “mild symptoms,” including fever, aches, a cough — but Simon also said she almost had both her legs amputated on two separate occasions due to “COVID blood clots.”

“On top of everything, when she went into surgery on one of her legs, they forgot to numb the leg and cut into her leg while she was fully conscious with no numbing of the area,” read Simon’s statement.

Despite the troublesome health journey, Simon confirmed that Evans is feeling better.

“However speaking to her on Sunday, she was in good spirits and back to Judi “humor” despite all these spiraling turn of events,” wrote Simon. “She has said she appreciates all the prayers for her and they’ve helped her mentally, physically and spiritually! She just wants to continue to test negative on COVID19 before she can go home and get the rest she so needs!!!”

Evans spoke to “Good Morning America” on Tuesday where she said she requested the coronavirus test after noticing her symptoms.

Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, as well as Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim and NBA player Kevin Durant all previously tested positive for the virus, and have recovered.

Story continues

However, Broadway actor Nick Cordero remains hospitalized after having his leg amputated in April.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.