‘Days Of Our Lives’ Sets September Production Restart Date

EXCLUSIVE: Days Of Our Lives is joining the other three daytime dramas in setting return-to-production plans.

Corday Productions, the company behind the venerable NBC soap, on Thursday sent emails to the cast notifying them that taping new episodes would resume on September 1, I have learned. Reps for NBC, Corday and Sony Pictures TV declined comment.

When the show goes back, it may be without one of its key creative auspices, co-executive producer Greg Meng. Daytime Confidential is reporting that Meng has been let go after 30 years with Corday, most recently as VP. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

Of the other daytime dramas, CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful is in production; it has been shooting new episodes for more than a week now. CBS’ The Young and the Restless just postponed the targeted July 6 return by a week, with July 13 now eyed as the new tentative start date. ABC’s General Hospital is still on track for a potential mid-July production restart.

Days Of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital suspended taping in mid-March amid an industrywide production shutdown due to the pandemic. While The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital ran out of original episodes at the end of April and began airing repeats curated into theme weeks, Days Of Our Lives has enough originals in the can to take it through early October, which is why it is not as urgent for the NBC drama to resume production.

In January, NBC renewed Days Of Our Lives for a record 56th season. Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, the show airs nationally on NBC in the U.S. and in more than 25 countries internationally. The core families are the Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras, and the storylines involve elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.

Days Of Our Lives is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producers Meng and Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is the head writer.

