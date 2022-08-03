‘Days of Our Lives’ to Move to Peacock After Nearly Six Decades on NBC

“Days of Our Lives” is moving to Peacock.

The long-running NBC soap opera is officially moving to the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform starting on Sept. 12. It has aired on NBC since it first launched in 1965.

Currently, the show airs daily on NBC while past episodes are available to stream on Peacock. Peacock previously aired the spinoff “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” in September 2021, with a second installment of that series having aired on Peacock in July. The spinoff film ” Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas” aired in December 2021.

“Days of Our Lives” was renewed for Seasons 57 and 58 at NBC in 2021. The series celebrated its 55th anniversary in 2020. It aired its 14,000th episode in December 2020 and remains NBC’s longest-running series. Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, the core families are the Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakises.

“Days of our Lives” is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is the head writer.

This marks the latest movement of a legacy broadcast show to a streaming platform in recent times. Previously, ABC announced that “Dancing with the Stars” would leave the broadcast network in favor of Disney+. Season 31 of the show will now debut on that streaming service in September. CBS also shifted its shows “SEAL Team” and “Evil” to the streaming platform Paramount+ ahead of their new seasons.

